For a lot of seniors, aging brings up many serious health issues. These problems go far beyond physical ailments and illnesses. Mental health is a major concern for older Americans. This spring, be honest with yourself about your mental state of mind and seek help if you feel concerned.



According to the American Psychological Association, this grave issue is often underutilized because of inadequate funding for mental health services. It also can be hard for someone to accept that they require attention for a mental illness.



This can be dangerous, as the APA suggests seniors sometimes turn to self-medicating their symptoms with alcohol abuse. It is one of the eight leading causes of death in older populations.



Role of a Geropsychologist



Mental illness experts offer assistance to seniors in coping with the psychological and emotional consequences of illness, loss of loved ones and even the need for assisted-living care. Their role in supporting seniors through their mental illness is imperative, as they can suggest the steps to take for treatment. These specialty psychologists even work with families to maintain the well-being and quality of life of their loved ones.



If you believe you require special treatment, don’t hesitate to ask your general practitioner for a reference.



Common Conditions in Seniors



Mental illness is a vast epidemic facing seniors. It goes far beyond being depressed. The APA reports these other common conditions to be just as serious in the battle for mental health:



Alzheimer’s Disease: Defined as the irreversible deterioration of intellectual ability, often accompanied by emotional disturbances, Alzheimer’s affects 7 percent of Americans ages over 65 and 30 percent of those over 85.



Dementia: This serious illness impacts between 2.6 to 4.5 million Americans aged over 65. Symptoms usually include paranoia and anxiety. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.



When to Seek Help



At the instant you feel you are suffering from depression or another illness caused by mental illness, it’s time to talk to your doctor. Don’t take symptoms lightly, as they can quickly spiral out of control, leaving seniors with a sense of confusion or sadness.



If your symptoms ever get severe enough to consider suicide, call 800-273-8255. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day.