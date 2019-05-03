David Anderson called after reading a recent column about the town of Bloomington which existed north of Wayne Avenue from June 16, 1911, until it was annexed by the City of Wooster on Dec. 31, 1926.



Anderson said his mother, Frances Liggett Anderson, grew up in Bloomington and — as a 14-year-old in 1919 — wrote in her diary that "Our new Bloomington fire engine was tried out today. Wooster fire chief Snavely came up in his fire machine and showed some of the men how to work it."



How lucky Anderson is to have his mother's 100-year-old diary.



Denise Parker wrote that several years ago Wooster Community Hospital formed a separate corporation — Bloomington Medical Services LLC — to employ physicians.



"Because of the history of the area around the hospital," explained Parker, "the Board of Trustees chose the name Bloomington."



Laid to rest



Wooster Cemetery is the resting place of many prominent people from the town’s early years. Included are the Fricks (Jacob Frick donated the Soldier’s Monument on the public square); Ephriam Quinby, benefactor of the original College of Wooster land; John Sloane, once treasurer of the United States whose home still stands on North Market Street; German immigrant August Imgard, who brought the Christmas tree tradition to Wooster; and John, William and Joseph Larwill.



Also ... Reasin Beall, Wayne County’s first representative to Congress whose residence is now home to the Wayne County Historical Society; Elias Compton, father of Nobel Prize winner Arthur Compton who was born in Wooster; Gen. Aquila Wiley, who headed the committee to build the Wayne County Courthouse; John Kauke, prominent in the history of the College of Wooster; and William Henry, grandfather of Lou Henry Hoover, wife of President Herbert Hoover.



War on Whiskey



The March 12, 1874, edition of the Wooster Republican estimated there were 30 or 40 saloons in Wooster that year. The exact number was confirmed two months later when Lucas Flattery, tax collector for Wooster in 1873-74, reported that 34 Retail Liquor Dealer's Special Tax Stamps had been issued.



Six years later, however, the effectiveness of the Woman's War on Whiskey — the forerunner of the Woman's Christian Temperance Union campaign here — became apparent when only four men were brave enough to list their occupations as "saloon-keepers" in the 1880 Census.



FYI



Charles W. Follis was the first documented African-American football player. He joined the Shelby Blues of the fledgling National Football League after graduating from Wooster High School where he organized the first football team in 1899 and served as team captain. He died in 1910 at the age of 31 and is buried in Wooster Cemetery.



Thought you should know.



