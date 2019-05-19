



Mother’s Day has come and gone. My children all acknowledged it in their own ways. I got cards from two, new kitchen towels from one, and a cute picture posted on FaceBook from one. One of the four called. The Man of the House got me roses and took me out to lunch.



I had time to reflect on motherhood. It is something you never get over — no matter how old your children. I have not slept well ever since my firstborn arrived, almost 60 years ago.



First, it’s all that crying because they need something. Then you keep an ear tuned to any baby/ child sounds. From what I hear, most men never develop that over-sensitivity. When the child gets older you listen to hear if they get sick in the night — or are just up roaming around and getting into trouble.



By the time they are teenagers you are on high alert to hear them come home at night from wherever they’ve been. Somewhere in there you have developed a pattern of not sleeping soundly even after the kids leave home.



I suppose it is payback for all I put my mother through. She never complained about me keeping her awake but it’s very likely I did.



Margaret Massie was a kind and gentle soul, the oldest of four who grew up on a farm south of Nashville. Because her mother was not healthy much of the time, she helped take care of her three younger siblings as well as doing farm work.



She wanted to be a librarian, but Grandpa Massie said if she wanted to go to college she would be a teacher. Back then teachers were not allowed to be married. She taught in a one-room schoolhouse with all eight grades until she married my father.



She met Ralph Miley, who was from Coshocton County, while he was helping out on the farm of one of his uncles who lived near Nashville. She was not happy living on a farm and was under the impression this handsome young man was going to be a barber.



After they married they lived in a little house close to Clark, Ohio very near his mother and two bachelor brothers. For awhile he worked at a barbershop in Keene.



Grandpa Massie missed his daughter, and by then his first grandchild. That would be me. He found a 90-acre farm for sale north of Nashville and talked my dad into buying it. I don’t think my mother ever forgave Grandpa, or my dad.



She always wanted to live in a brick house in town. Instead she moved into a century old house with crooked floors and no indoor plumbing, heated by a coal/ wood stove. She also cooked on a big, old wood stove.



When I was 3 1/2, my sister, Nancy, arrived. Eight years later my brother, David, was born. That was the summer when we finally got a furnace and bathroom. Sometime before that we got rid of the old kitchen stove and bought a new electric model so I could learn to cook in 4-H. It wasn’t until I got married and was expecting my third child that my mom finally got an automatic washer and dryer.



My grandchildren cannot relate to this story, but it is true. My mother has now been living in a brick house in Heaven for 31 years.