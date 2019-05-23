If fresh basil for pesto or cilantro for guacamole sounds like heaven, it might be time to plant ?your own herb garden.



It’s no secret that cooking your own meals can save you money. According to Forbes Magazine, it’s five times more expensive to order takeout and three times more expensive to use a meal kit service. So if you’re already tying on an apron to save money, why not save a little more by growing your own herbs — not to mention kick up the flavor of your dishes?



That doesn’t mean you have to dedicate a patch of ground to herb gardening and spend your days tilling, weeding and pruning. You can tend a small raised bed or grow your herbs in pots with other plants, and they’re relatively easy to grow.



The Gardening Basics



As with any plant, you’ll want to consider an herb’s need for sunlight, soil and water. For this reason, The Spruce recommends planting herbs in pots or in flowerbeds with plants that need similar conditions.



Here are some tips from The Spruce for basic herb gardening:



» Aside from flowering herbs, most require basic soil without a lot of fertilizer or amendments;



» Most herbs prefer full sun — at least six hours a day;



» Water your herbs well, but be sure they have good drainage to prevent the roots rotting or becoming diseased; and



Pest Control



The scent herbs produce helps keep them relatively safe from pests. Some herbs, in fact, can attract beneficial insects. For example, fennel, anise and dill attract lady bugs, dragonflies, lacewings and spiders. These predators kill garden pests such as mosquitoes, aphids, mites and mealybugs, according to the blog Redeem Your Ground.



Harvesting



Herbs should be harvested just before their flowers begin to unfurl, and an ideal time is in the morning, when their essential oils are most concentrated, according to Redeem Your Ground. The blog recommends, for most herbs, cutting up to one-third of a stem at a spot just above where two leaves are growing. This also serves to prune the plant and encourage growth. If you find that you aren’t cutting your herbs often to use them, be sure to prune them occasionally to encourage growth, The Spruce.