The story of Rubbermaid’s early years is told in "Like Only Yesterday" — the memoirs of Donald E. Noble, former Rubbermaid chief executive officer.



According to the book, the story began with two related events.



"The first event took place on May 19, 1920," Noble wrote, "when nine individuals pooled their resources of $26,800 to form The Wooster Rubber Co. They rented a building at the corner of South Buckeye and South streets in Wooster and began manufacturing Sunshine brand rubber balloons and novelties."



The second event happened more than a decade later in Massachusetts when James R. Caldwell — whose background and training was in rubber chemistry, manufacturing and management — invented a rubber dustpan and began selling it door-to-door. Up until then, all dustpans had been made of metal which would get bent out of shape. A rubber drainboard tray came next.



"Caldwell," explained Noble, "had adopted the name Rubbermaid for his products shortly after developing them since — before the Depression hit — it had been common for many American homes to have full-time maids. His molded rubber products made it easier for a housewife to perform a maid's function."



Sales took off. In late 1933, Caldwell decided to have his products made by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and the family moved to Akron.



Back to The Wooster Rubber Co.: The company did reasonably well for the first few years, but began experiencing difficulties during the mid-1920s. The original incorporators began thinking about selling it.



In 1926, the company was purchased as a personal investment by Horatio B. Ebert and Errett M. Grable — two full-time executives with the Aluminum Cooking Utensil Co., a subsidiary of the Aluminum Co. of America (ALCOA).



Ebert and Grable purchased all the company stock and equipment for $16,000 and retained Clyde C. Gault — one of the original nine founders — as general manager. The new owners’ participation with the rubber company, however, would always be on a part-time basis.



Since the Depression caused serious problems for the company, the owners started looking for an executive who knew the technical end of the molded rubber business. At the same time, Caldwell was looking for a plant to manufacture his own product line.



Ebert and Grable met with Caldwell and the three reached an agreement. Caldwell moved his family to Wooster and on July 1, 1934, he started work as president and general manager of The Wooster Rubber Co.



Caldwell closed out the manufacture of rubber toy balloons and began manufacturing rubber household gloves by dipping them in the same tanks used to make the balloons. By 1936, Caldwell had begun using the same tanks to dip wire dish drainers.



"He continued to add other new products," Noble stated, "and, because of his training as a chemist, he could do the laboratory work that was needed to develop formulas for making the rubber products by mixing together rubber, clay, sulfur, whiting and other ingredients into rubber compounds.



"That's how these two businesses, which began more than 700 miles and over a decade apart, were merged together through a series of fortunate circumstances to become Rubbermaid Inc."



