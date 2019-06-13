VINTAGE TRUCK JAMBOREE - Check out the eighth annual Ohio Vintage Truck Jamboree on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ashland County Fairgrounds. Along with vintage trucks, the show will feature trucking memorabilia, a truck model contest, hourly door prizes, a swap meet, the "Country Convoy" Dinner Cruise, a truck light display, a daily raffle, the "Jake-Off" Jake Competition, presentations and the Slow Truck Race. No registrations or admission fees are necessary, but donations are accepted to benefit the Ashland County Food Bank and Shriners Hospitals for Children Transportation Fund. For more information, visit ofvintrkjam.com.



FUN FRIDAY - The United Way of Ashland County will host its first summertime Fun Friday of the year from 11:45 a.m.to 1:15 p.m. at the Corner Park (corner of Main Street and Claremont Avenue in Ashland) with the Jessica Hannan Band performing noon to 1 p.m. The event will include lunch, courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings and Eva’s Treats, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. The next Fun Fridays are July 12 and Aug. 9.



SUNDOWN SOUNDS - Visit downtown Ashland after work on Friday, when the shops will stay open late, and finish up at PNC Park from 7 to 9 p.m., where Ashland Main Street will host live music by acoustic player Bill Bauer and a cash bar. The theme is "Rock and Chalk" downtown.



LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES - Bring your chairs and blankets to the Welcome Center deck area to enjoy live music while overlooking Pleasant Hill Lake from 7 to 10 p.m. An admission fee of $10 per car may apply. The concerts are open to the public and free with gate admission.



FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND - Charles Mill Lake Park has several activities lined up for Father’s Day Weekend from Friday through Sunday. The activities kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Eagle Point Shelter with games and a guide on marking trails with nature items. Other activities include Adult Bingo at the Messerly Recreation Center on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. with prizes for fathers, a father/child fishing tournament on Saturday at 3 p.m. and church services at Messerly Recreation Center on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Visit charlesmillpark.mwcd.org for a full schedule.