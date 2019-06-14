Did you know that a lynching is supposed to have taken place here in Wooster back in the 1870s?



Apparently there was a criminal by the name of Snyder who was hunted down and lynched by a Wooster mob when they heard the man had molested an 11-year-old girl after he had escaped from the Wayne County Jail.



The lynching is mentioned in a College of Wooster research paper on criminal activity here in town during the 1870s. During her research the college student found the lynching mentioned in the July 31, 1873, weekly edition of the Wooster Republican newspaper.



Although a lynching was definitely newsworthy, the researcher found very few details — only the last name of the escaped prisoner, the man’s alleged crime, the age of the girl and the fact the mob hanging had taken place.



Customers No. 1



Freedlander’s in Wooster was one of the last family-owned independent department stores in the United States. One of the reasons for the store’s success was the philosophy the customer was always right.



The following "Eleven Commandments of Good Business" used to be posted on a department store wall:



A customer is the most important person in any business.



A customer is not dependent on us — we are dependent on him.



A customer is not an interruption of our work — he is the purpose of it.



A customer does us a favor when he calls — we are not doing him a favor by serving him.



A customer is part of our business — not an outsider.



A customer is not a cold statistic — he is a flesh and blood human being with feelings and emotions like our own.



A customer is not someone to argue or match wits with.



A customer is a person who brings us his wants — it is our job to fill those wants.



A customer is deserving of the most courteous and attentive treatment we can give him.



A customer is the fellow who makes it possible to pay your salary.



A customer is the life-blood of this and every other business.



Immigrant or emigrant?



Many of us are unsure when to use the words emigrant, immigrant, emigrating and immigrating. The following might be of help:



When grandfather was leaving a country permanently, he was an EMIGRANT. While in the process of leaving, he was EMIGRATING. When he arrived at his new home, he was an IMMIGRANT. When we speak of his coming to a new place, he was IMMIGRATING.



More than 4 million Italians immigrated to the United States between 1880 and 1920. Quite a few came to Wooster.



FYI



In 1979, Wooster obtained its own resident summer repertory company — the Ohio Light Opera. Its creators hoped it would become one of the top summer festivals in the country. Since then that dream has grown into reality.



