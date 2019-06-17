Last week I talked about one of my favorite trees, which is also the state fruit tree. Pawpaws are fascinating and can be used in many ways. I see a three-season quality to this tree that most people will ignore. I like the scent of the white flowers in the spring, the green canopy in the summer and the fruit and the purple leaves in the fall.



The question that I received from my friend from that unusual talk I gave, was how do you adequately stratify a pawpaw seed? Before we get started, this plant is more difficult in getting started than most plants. The answer to my friend can be both simple and complex. In the late fall when this fruit hits the ground you could just leave it there. We really don’t have to do very much for this plant to get started. Putting this another way is that take the whole fruit including the skin, pulp and the seed in a rich composted soil. This easy method of planting will reduce the chances of the seed drying out, which can be the problem. More commonly seeds are removed from the fruit. If you allow the seeds of the pawpaw to dry out their viability will decline, or they won’t produce any little trees. Place these seeds in a sandwich bag made of polyethylene with damp, not soggy sphagnum moss and seal the bag.



If you are picking up freshly fallen fruit and harvesting their seeds, these seeds are going to be dormant. These seeds are going to need to be temperature treated or stratified for 60 to 100 days in temperatures from 35 degrees F to 45 degrees F. Pawpaw seeds need to be vernalized just as certain bulbs during the winter. After these pawpaw seeds have gone through this stratification you can plant these seeds directly in the soil. To give these seeds a little boost in getting them to started, you can soak these seeds in warm water for 24 hours prior to planting and then kept in soils of 75 degrees to 80 degrees F.



Pawpaw seeds should be planted in ¾" to 1" deep starter soil. Germination of fall-planted seeds that have not gone through a temperature treatment frequently don’t come up until July and may continue to pop up during the rest of the summer. Please note that these pawpaw seedlings are sensitive to strong sunlight and should be protected with a light shade cloth during the first year.



Grafting is an interesting form of propagation that I have done in the past with other plants. I have seen as many as five different trees grafted to the same rootstock tree. In a way it makes sense in that you can grow a variety of trees in one space. Two or three years after the pawpaw seedling or rootstock you can graft new cuttings onto the rootstock that you have selected.



Softwood or first-year cuttings under an intermittent mist has been found to be successful. Cuttings 6 to 8 inches with at least three leaves taken in August have the highest level of success. These leaves were cut in half. You would do as I did many times and dip Rootone No. 10, which is a rooting hormone, and placed several inches deep into a media with 1-part coarse sand to 1-part peat moss. From my experience and from the literature I have read you need a bottom heat for most plants an 80 degrees F for pawpaw cuttings is best. To increase the chance of these cuttings to grow you need to have 14 hours of supplemental light. These cuttings successfully growing is low.



Hope you have enjoyed your strolls through your gardens this past week as you dodged all the raindrops.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.