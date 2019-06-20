Hallie Carroll Heilman and John William Kerestes IV were married Oct. 27, 2018 at the historic Ashland Pump House Catering and Event Center in a late afternoon ceremony officiated by Pastor Marylou Wilkinson.



The bride’s parents are Jack and Lisa Heilman Jr. of rural Polk. The groom’s parents are Cheryl Varga of Holiday, Florida and John and Carissa Kerestes III of Canton. The bride’s grandparents are James "Milt" and Nancy Maynard of rural Polk (both deceased), and Jack and Anne (deceased) Heilman Sr. of Palm Coast, Florida. The grandmother of the groom is Mary Houze of Canton.



The matron of honor was Lisa G. Heilman, mother of the bride and best friend. Bridesmaids were Bette James and Maria Jacobs, friends of the bride. Flower girl was Liliana Heilman, niece of the bride.



The best man was Chris Stark, the groom’s best friend. Groomsmen were Justin Guy, the groom’s brother; and Patrick Jacob, friend of the groom. The ring bearer was Patrick Jacob Jr. The wedding usher was Luke Kerestes, brother of the groom. Special purple flowers were placed to honor the bride’s Grandma Nancy Maynard, whom she was very close to.



Special guest at the wedding was the bride’s grandpa, Jack Heilman Sr. from Florida.



The bride is a 2011 graduate of Mapleton High School and a 2014 graduate of North Central State College with an associate’s degree in digital media. The groom is a 2009 graduate of Ridgewood High School in Port Richey, Florida. He works at Buffalo Wild Wings in Wooster as a cook.