



Last week was our annual dermatologist appointment. When you get to be our age there is always something interesting going on with your skin so it is important to keep a close watch on it. The appointment was for Tuesday at 11:10 a.m.



Coffee with our hiking group is Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. but I begged off since we were having more house guests the next day. I figured it would give me time alone to clean, if you know what I mean.



I had mentioned to The Man of the House several times regarding the day and time of our appointment, figuring he would be back home by 10:30 a.m. at the latest to get spruced up a bit.



I got busy with my projects. When I looked at the clock and saw it was 11 a.m. and he was not home yet. I feared the worst. Not that he was in an accident, but that he had wondered off somewhere after having coffee and forgotten all about the appointment.



I called the Tryon Arts and Crafts School, 10 minutes away, where he had been doing some volunteer work in the blacksmith shop. The person who answered the phone asked me if I knew what he was wearing when he left home — like he was a kindergartner who was lost!



When I said he was tall and was wearing a tan hat (along with a shirt and pants of course!) she confirmed he was there. I told her to send him home immediately because we had a doctor’s appointment.



I was waiting on the front porch with car keys in hand when he wheeled in. He sheepishly apologized and admitted he had forgotten all about the appointment. (Note to self: Do not let this man out alone, or without a large reminder attached to him if this situation arises again.)



We made it to the appointment only two minutes late which was a good thing because the doctor was on time. He took me in first. Before I knew it he had snapped my nose with that bottle of cold painful stuff to rid your skin of unwanted things.



I tried to object, telling him we were having house guests and I didn’t want a big red nose. He asked me how well I knew these people. When I told him we were good friends, he said they wouldn’t care — but if the Duke and Duchess were coming that would be another thing and we could hold off the treatment.



So, the LePines, our dear friends from Summerville, South Carolina, came the next day. The doctor was right —they did not care about my nose. We had a great time showing them our world up here.



They survived the trip to the top of White Oak Mountain and the ride through the beautiful horse farm country. We had breakfast at Southern Manners in our town and lunch in Landrum at The Hare and the Hound.



We visited the Foothills Amish Furniture Store to feel and smell the wonderful furniture that is made in Ohio and Indiana. Glenn and PJ bought two lamps.



We sat on our front porch and watched the world go by and listened to the birds. Our deer were scarce in appearance — apparently in the back 40 entertaining other people. However, the chipmunks came into the house to show off getting their food so that almost made up for it.