Outdoor garden service Sunday



Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street in Ashland, invites the community to the second of four outdoor summer garden services this Sunday morning, July 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the Church Home Rose Garden.



Special music will be provided by the Trinity Brass. Pastor Eric Riesen will preach.



Those attending the garden service should park in the lots on Walnut and Chestnut streets and use the sidewalk to the Rose Garden. In case of rain, the services will be held inside.



The Rose Garden and the church sanctuary are ground-level accessible.



Other outdoor services are scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 11.







Special week for children planned



Kids age 4 - grade 6 (completed), pack your bags and get ready for a race around the world like you’ve never experienced.



The Incredible Race will launch July 22 through July 26, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Little Flock Fellowship.



The week will include high-energy games, electrifying science experiments, fun songs, creative crafts and yummy snacks.



You can pre-register at www.lffc.org or call 419-368-7705. Little Flock is located at 1149 County Road 30-A, Ashland (1/2 mile east of Mifflin).







Vacation Bible school offered



A summer kids’ event called Roar Vacation Bible school will be hosted at Mohicanville Community church from July 14 to July 18.



At Roar, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild.



Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long.



Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.



Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 5:15 to 8 p.m. A meal is provided for kids at 5:15 p.m.



Kids at Roar VBS will join a missions effort to provide supplies and money for ACCESS of Ashland County.



Roar is for kids from 3 years old to 12 years old and will run from 5:15 pm to 8 p.m. each day. For more information, call 419-651-2209.







Polk yard sales are Saturday



Polk United Methodist Church sponsored community yard sales will be Saturday, July 13 starting at 9 a.m.



The monthly community dinner will be provided on Tuesday, July 16 serving from 5:30 to 7 p.m.



The menu will be picnic fare including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, salads, desserts, baked beans and beverages. The meal is free as part of the church outreach. Everyone is welcome.