Did you know that some of the street names in Wooster have changed over the years? High Street used to extend all the way from West Liberty to Spink Street. Today only the portion east of Beall Avenue has retained that name — the remaining portion we know as Larwill Street.



Here are a few more name changes to downtown Wooster streets — Grant Street was once named Eagle Street, Henry Street was known as Water Street, Bever Street was originally named German Street and Walnut Street was once called Wayne Street.



Are you familiar with the alleys surrounding the public square?



Running north and south from Grant Street east to Bever are Apple Alley, Plum Alley, Peach Alley and Spice Alley, respectively. The alleys running east and west through the square are Strawberry Alley (north of Liberty Street) and Diamond Alley (south of Liberty).



An avid collector



A number of years ago, after seeing his father's name mentioned in this column, former Wooster resident Larry Levine wrote. He said his father, Wooster tailor Morris Levine, was born here in 1912 and lived his whole life in town until his death in 1984.



"My father was an avid coin and stamp collector," said Levine, "and I can remember spending some days going through sacks of coins looking for rare dates. He had a tailor shop on the second floor at 153½ E. Liberty which is long gone. Pierce’s Sport Shop was on the first floor.



"As a child," the Cincinnati physician continued, "I would sit by a window in the front of the store and watch the heavy traffic — including many semis — pass through on U.S. 30 which used to be the main drag connecting the eastern U.S. with Chicago and beyond. I also remember my dad would take me down to the old train station and we would watch the many trains pass through."



Church funding



Contributions to the building of Wooster’s early churches consisted not only of money, but of materials and labor. One donation list in 1854 contained cash, bricks, wheat, "sawed stuff," flooring, hauling corn, boards, joists, leather, cloth, flax, coarse shoes, silver teaspoons, tailoring, blacksmithing, cabinet work, hats, saddlery, nails, a spinning wheel, and 42 gallons of whiskey.



Wooster news stands



Back in the late 1930s, Chuck Flesher opened a news stand on the west side of the first alley running north of East Liberty Street.



Stout's News was originally located at the northeast corner of the square. Stout's also had a second location on the southeast corner of South Market and East South streets (today's Townview Terrance).



There also were news and shoe shine stands in the first alley on the south side of East Liberty Street. Both were under the stairs that went above the former Frank Wells Rexall Drug Store.



FYI



The Clark building was constructed on the site of Wooster's first major public hall, the Arcadome, which burned down in 1874. Two years earlier — before the fire — author and humorist Mark Twain spoke there.



Thought you should know.



