The June meeting of the Forget Me Not Garden Club was held Thursday, June 27 at the home of Sue McGinty for the annual salad supper.



Dianna Dunn, president, led the business meeting. Sharon Johnson gave the treasurer’s report. Janet Boyd gave the secretary’s report.



A discussion was held about the Ashland County Fair flower show. The club will enter the Flower Box with the theme Monster Mash. Char Dowiatt reported she had the box that was used last year. Members were encouraged to sign up for the individual flower categories.



The August meeting will be held at Sandy Miller’s home, where the club will finalize the club’s entry for the fair.



A letter was read from the Ashland County Historical Museum thanking the club for the money donation. Andrea Viner, sunshine chairman, will send a card to Andree’ HajAbed who was not able to attend the meeting.



Book chairman for the month, Sue McGinty, passed around a book titled Shade Gardening. She shared that there are 12,000 species of ferns. They like moist shady regions.



Members then had a buffet salad supper furnished by the members. After the meal, McGinty led the group in a game called LRC. The winners, Dowiatt and Viner, won the lottery. McGinty also gave a talk on how to honor the American Flag. The members then toured McGinty’s garden to see that variety of ferns she has.