The club met July 8 at The Barn Restaurant at 7 p.m.



President Chuck Beck welcomed members and the many wives and other guests that were present.



The group joined in singing "America" and the invocation was given by Jim Johnson.



The buffet dinner of salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts was enjoyed by all.



Troy Boatner, a longtime employee of The Barn Restaurant and now part-owner, gave the history of the restaurant.



The farm goes back at least to 1875 with the original house still standing.



The original barn was destroyed by fire and in 1937 the existing barn (which was a dairy barn) was built by the Imhoff brothers.



In 1983 the Dravenstotts from Orrville had the barn remodeled with a new foyer and loft area added with posts and beams, etc. from a nearby barn that had been dismantled.



The Smithville Fire Department thoroughly "hosed down" the basement walls to clean them.



The kitchen facilities and the three acre lake were new additions. The lake is used for heating and cooling the restaurant and cooling refrigeration units, which adds much energy savings.



Two of Boatner’s children have received scholarships from the club. Troy thanked the club for the scholarships and for all that the club has done for the community.



The June 10 meeting minutes were read and approved.



John Martin’s treasurer’s report was approved subject to audit.



A thank you letter was received from Sandy Miller for inviting her and some of her family to the club’s 50th anniversary celebration last month. They enjoyed it very much.



A motion was passed that the club donate $1,000.00 toward the purchase of a 12’ by 18’ retractable US flag to be hung in the Northwestern High School gymnasium. There will be a banner recognizing the donors of the flag.



Beck reported the July 6 West Salem bicycle race was cancelled for lack of participants. Help will be needed for the Aug. 3 race to direct traffic, etc..



Phil Keener had sign-up lists for selling tickets at the Wayne County Fair.



Jamie Bowman reported that the flags for the "Parade of Flags" have been taken in and will be put back out by Sept. 11 for Patriot Day. He has purchased several new flags to replace those that were damaged by weather.



Beck announced the State Route 301 roadside cleanup between Pleasant Home and Lattasburg will be Wednesday, July 17, meeting at the Northwestern Middle School at 8 a.m.



The meeting was closed with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.



The next meeting is Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at Northwestern High School. The program will be by the Business and Professions Committee, Bill Cletzer, chair.



Club directors will meet at 6:15 p.m. that evening in the school library.