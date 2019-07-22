SUGARCREEK — Haitian Rice and Beans. Chicken. Spicy cabbage relish. Red beet salad. A simple yet authentic Haitian meal. It was an idea that launched six years ago when Lenord and Trish Bonnegre from Haiti cooked up the first Haitian Supper Fundraiser and served it to the community. Two hundred eighty people attended. "We felt surprised mostly but also excited that there was so much interest in an event like this," was Trish’s response.



Trish was raised in the larger Holmes County area and met Lenord Bonnegre in Haiti about 20 years ago. They married nine years ago and together they launched Restoring Lives Ministry to serve the Haitian people through church, pastoral training, and providing education to the youth and children. All are invited to attend the Haitian Supper Fundraiser set for Tuesday, July 30, serving from 5-8 p.m. It will be at the Legacy Christian School, 2772 Simons Drive, Sugarcreek. Takeout is served beginning at 4:30.



New for 2019, is a fundraiser auction conducted by Auctioneer Myron Miller at 6:30 p.m. featuring special items from Haiti as well as other fun items and services.



The call to the ministry came to Lenord’s life in his late teens. "I want to see the church progress spiritually," said Lenord, of his ministry vision. Though the call to the ministry was clear, he endured frustration of how to walk it out. After much discouragement and limited resources he began exploring options of how he can serve people in the States and use it as an avenue to raise funds to help his own people in the village of Passé boi d’ormes (pronounced Paws-Bwadom) in Haiti.



Each year, the crowd attending the fundraiser has grown and the positive response serves as a great encouragement to Lenord and Trish and the ministry they have been called to in Haiti. They feel like each attendee somehow becomes a part of the ministry to bring freedom, deliverance and hope to the people of the island of Haiti. Most of the food is prepared in the same Haitian style that Lenord grew up with. Many people from the larger Holmes and Tuscarawas county areas have visited Haiti on mission-related endeavors and this gives an opportunity to reconnect with the tastes, culture and ministry on the island. All guests are welcome to dine for a freewill donation to benefit the ministry.



For more info on the fundraiser of special Haitian food, along with a dessert featuring Mudd Valley Ice Cream, contact Esther Troyer at 330-204-1502.