Thursday



July 25



The Big Splash - Featuring giant beach balls, aquatic characters, snow cones, water walking ball races and more rubber ducks than you can count, the public can dive into the city of Ashland’s pool party at Brookside Pool from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is free for ages 4-15, and normal rates will apply for those 16 and older.



Bellville’s Concerts in the Park - EKG will perform at 7 p.m. at the Bellville Bandstand. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Township Building.



LIVE on the Lawn at Kingwood Center Gardens - Bullit Band will perform at 7 p.m. for the final week of Live on the Lawn at Kingwood Center Gardens. Enjoy the Buehler’s food truck and Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream. Visitors need to bring a lawn chair or blanket and may bring food and drinks.



Galumpha at Myers Memorial Band Shell - Combining stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy and inventive choreography, Galumpha brings to life a world of beauty, imagination and strength, creating a sensory feast of images for an entertaining program. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. The event hotline is (419) 281-3018 after 5 p.m.



Friday



July 26



Coffee With a Cop - July's Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for community members of all ages and the local officers to get to know each other one-on-one over a free cup of coffee. There is no set agenda or discussion topic, so if you have any questions, concerns or simply would like to meet the men and women who serve the city, stop by the YMCA lobby area between 7:30-9 a.m. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided.



Books in the Park - Join the Ashland Public Library and Ashland County Park District at Black Fork Bottoms at 1 p.m. to use butterfly nets to catch and identify insects. The day will include hiking around the wetlands, so proper attire is suggested.



Tour the Parks - Explore Black Fork Bottoms via a wagon ride from 4-6 p.m. The Ashland County Park District’s tractor wagon rides are touring its 17 parks from April-September. The wagons will run continuously from those times and a guide will present park information, history, recent improvements, Q&A and more.



Final Friday Concert Series - Jai Merina, Acoustic Edge and Red Ball Jets will perform at The Brickyard in Mansfiedl from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Refreshments are available for purchase. This show is free and open to the public. For additional details, contact (419) 522-0099.



Music Weekend at the Beach - Charles Mill Lake Park’s weekend events start today at 4 p.m. with nature-themed activities for all ages at the Eagle Point Shelter Area. Other highlights include a Forest Hike with Ms. Sarah on Saturday at 10 a.m. This free walk is open to all ages. Later, enjoy music by the Bagby Boys from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and Mike Gorrell at 8 p.m. Visit charlesmillpark.mwcd.org for a full event schedule.



Saturday



July 27



Bird Walk at Byers Woods - The Ashland County Park District will host this bird walk, which starts at 9 a.m. at Byers Woods.



Third Annual Veteran Appreciation 5k/10k - Support veterans with a race, live music and prizes at Mapleton High School at 8 a.m. Register for the race at localraces.com/events/ashland-oh/veterans-appreciation-5k-10k.



Red Haw United Methodist Church Car Show - Registration runs from 10 a.m. to noon and costs $8. Dash plaques will be given to the first 35 cars registered. All makes, models and years are welcome. Awards will be given out at 2 p.m. for Pastor's Choice, Best Car and Truck in Show and Sponsor's Choice. The event also includes goody bags, door prizes and music. Plus, Crazy Nate's BBQ will have its food truck onsite. For more information, call (419) 869-7812. Red Haw United Methodist Church is located at 1101 County Road 175, Polk.



Adoption Event - Join No Pawz Left Behind at Pet Valu Ashland from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for an adoption event. For more information, call (419) 496-0182.



7th Annual Butler Car Show - Check out classic cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models, along with live music, a pine car race and model car show at the Butler Area Merchants' Association. The show starts at noon and runs until 7 p.m. There will also be gun raffle tickets sold for a drawing at the Butler Apple Fest on Oct. 11-12. Visit the Butler Area Merchants' Association Facebook page for more information.



Ticket to Ride Tournament - Grab your trains, build your routes and punch your tickets at Masterminds Escape Room and Game Library at 1 p.m. The most successful engineer will be celebrated, and crowned the first Ticket to Ride Champion of Ashland. Raffles, prizes and giveaways will be awarded throughout the tournament. All skill levels and ages can participate. Register at ashlandmasterminds.com.



Movie Matinee House - The Ashland Public Library will show "Captain Marvel" in its Page Meeting Room at 2 p.m.



Dr. Insecta's Bug Lab & Magic Show - This traveling magic show will come through Pleasant Hill Lake Park at 2 p.m. and there will be more fun and magic at the Insect Show at 3 p.m. at the Welcome Center.



JeromeFest - JeromeFest returns to Lewis Memorial Park in Jeromesville. The festival, formerly known as the Jeromesville Homecoming, is sponsored by the Jeromesville Lions Club, with help from the Village of Jeromesville. This year’s event features the annual car show at 4 p.m., a talent show, a musical performance by the Sobos, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, inflatables, kiddie car rides, carnival games and more. Available food includes beef brisket sandwiches, fish sandwiches, hot dogs, side dishes and pies. The proceeds will fund the building of a pavilion at Lewis Memorial Park and other community projects.



Matilda the Musical - The Renaissance Theatre will kick off the 2019-2020 Richland Bank Broadway Series with a fully staged production of Roald Dahl’s "Matilda the Musical" tonight at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now online at RenTickets.org, at the Renaissance Box Office or via phone at (419) 522-2726. A limited number of $50 Family Four Packs are available for this production by calling or visiting the Box Office.



Summer Concert Series: Backroom Boys at Pleasant Hill Lake Park - Bring your chairs and blankets to the Welcome Center deck area to enjoy this live bluegrass concert at 7 p.m. while overlooking Pleasant Hill Lake Gate. The admission fee is $10 per car.



Sunday



July 28



Sunday Drive Car Show at Malabar Farm State Park - Guests will travel back to a bygone era with a Sunday Drive to the park to enjoy the cars, music and some old-fashioned food in this free event from noon to 4 p.m. There is an entrance fee for those entering a car. Call Victoria Cochran at (419) 892-2929 for more information.



Third Annual Women's Wellness Workshop at Ashland YMCA - This very popular annual event from 5-8 p.m. is geared toward empowering women with fitness, self-defense, mental-emotional wellness and wholesome nutrition leading to a healthy lifestyle. This year the Women's Wellness Workshop features chefs/butchers Melissa Khoury and Penny Barend, seen on "Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern" on the Travel Channel and also Food & Wine Magazine. They are the owners of Saucisson, Cleveland's premier butcher shop featuring the highest quality meats. They will present an informative food demonstration utilizing local farm ingredients and how best to serve them. WWW19 will also have seven experts in fitness take you through an hour-long workout of yoga, spinning, tabatha, crossfit, kickboxing, body-weight exercises and barre with modifications for all levels. Next enjoy a full, chef-prepared healthy buffet, and Steve McKay and Marine Corps Sargent Mackenzie Covey will train you in self awareness and basic self defense tactics. The day will end with prizes and giveaways designed exclusively for women. Tickets are $14. Visit womenswellnessashland.com for ticket information.



Rob Crozier Jazz Ensemble at Myers Memorial Band Shell - Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., the group focuses on the work of singing bassist/composer Rob Crozier. Their up tempo blues and smooth jazz combine with unique improvisation, lively selections and professional musicianship to make the group one of the premier jazz ensembles. The concert is at 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The event hotline is (419) 281-3018 after 5 p.m.



Tuesday



July 30



Cones with a Cop - From 7-8:30 p.m., the Ashland Police Division will hold the summer’s second Cones with a Cop event, a spin-off from the Coffee with a Cop program, which has taken place monthly since October 2018. July’s Cones with a Cop will be hosted by EVA’s Treats. Complimentary ice cream will be provided.



Wednesday



July 31



The Jungle Book - Kingwood Center Gardens announces the upcoming performance of "The Jungle Book," presented by Hampstead Stage Company, at 6 p.m. The production will be in Kingwood’s Carriage House and will run 60 minutes. which includes a Q&A with the cast. Guests may also participate in a free jungle-themed children’s activity at 5 p.m. Rascal, the Richland Bank mascot, will greet the children and be available for photos. Tickets are $3 for Kingwood members, $3 for children 12 and under and $3 plus general admission ($8 total) for non-Kingwood members. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by phone or online at kingwoodcenter.org. Hampstead Stage Company is a non-profit national educational touring theatre.



LOOKING AHEAD



On Aug. 3, the Ashland Veterans Appreciation Day will take place at the Ashland County Airport, starting with the opening ceremony at noon and the complimentary cookout, which is free to the public. The official All Veteran Photo is at 12:45 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., Ken Hammontree will portray Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, delivering his D-Day speech. Nashville’s Ricky Lee will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Kroc Center Dixeland Band at 3:30 p.m. and the Matt Young Show at 5 p.m. Lee will perform again from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by Young with "Mad River" Classic Rock at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show is scheduled for 9:40 p.m.



The Ashland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will sponsor the 13th annual Lincoln Highway Car Show on Aug. 10 at the UH Samaritan on Main property. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Car owners will be charged $5 per vehicle. There will be four classes: car, rod, truck and featured MOPAR of all makes and models. MOPARs, from 1960-1972, will be admitted free. Car show participants will vote on their favorites, and the awards ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. There will be dash plaques and goody bags for the first 100 cars. Awards will include: one best of each class, one best of show and four plaques for each class. A DJ will provide entertainment throughout the event, and food will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Amy Daubenspeck, executive director of the Ashland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, at (419) 281-4584 or cvb@ashlandoh.com.



