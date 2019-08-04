Moreland Garden Club



The Moreland Garden Club held its annual Garden Therapy picnic with 27 residents, 12 Garden Club Members, and six guests at the Wayne County Care Center. Club members fixed the food and the Care Center provided table service and beverages. Following the meal, residents enjoyed playing "Fruit, Veggie and Flower bingo." The bingo set was made by the Garden Club. Prizes of cookies, crackers, chips and candy were given to bingo winners.



Friday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 36 after nine rounds of play July 26 by Friday Afternoon Bridge. Pairs above average were: 42.50, Gale Metsker, Amanda Roller; 39.50, Kay Wagner, Louise Lanning.



Orrville Exchange Club



Joey Marullo, an associate of Kropf, Wagner Law Firm, gave the program to Exchange Club on July 25, of his life experiences prior to becoming a lawyer in Ohio three years ago. A native of New Orleans, Marullo attended a community college in New Orleans for two years, and then received his bachelor’s and law degree at Los Angeles University.



President Scott Gold said Exchange Club’s social attending the Rubber Ducks game on July 19 in Akron went well. Lisa Reusser encouraged members to get tickets for the club’s Pick 3 Lottery fundraiser.



Blessings were given by Harry Fry who celebrated 69 years of marriage with his wife, Phyllis, and from Darlene Morrison, who celebrated a birthday.



TOPS OH 1573



On July 24, TOPS OH1573 met with six members reciting the TOPS and KOPS Pledges. Bonnie Porter was best weekly and monthly loser. She said to drink one glass of water before each meal. Janice Tope was best monthly rededicated loser. Lana Rush was best weekly and monthly KOPS. Porter presented a Baseball Contest which will run nine weeks. TOPS move one base for each ¼ pound loss. KOPS members compete by being closest to their goal.



Fran Kopack presented the program from "Woman’s World Magazine." We are to start our day with a hearty breakfast, which speeds up your metabolism and provides needed vitamins. Drink coffee to energize you. Cottage cheese is a great source of protein. Fish oil is a good source of peroxisomes. We need to keep a food journal and walk every day.



Janice Tope will have the next program. TOPS chapter meets each Wednesday at 5:30 with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information, call 330-763-1347 or 330-600-2649. All are welcome.



Wednesday Afternoon Bridge



Average score was 84 after seven rounds of play July 31 by Wednesday Afternoon Bridge Session. Pairs above average were: North-South — 116.50, Richard Mills, Steve Griffin; 94.50, Kay Wagner, Gwen Gerber; 93.50, David Schmidt, Sandra Schmidt; East-West — 97, Gary Miller, Roger Buchholz; 89, Jim Gesler, Richard Trogdon; 87.50, Kathy Dianiska, Ann Baumgartner; 85.50, Don Westfall, Gloria Scott; 85, Judi Mitten, Wayne LeClear.



The Pines Ladies Golf



Results from The Pines Ladies Golf League play:



8 holes — Flight A, gross score, Barb Beeching 86; Net, Clara Kaufman 64; Play of the Day, Nancy Schmid.



Fight B, gross score, Linda Demlow 104; Net, Linda Demlow 68; Play of the day, Betty Grimes.



9 holes — Gross score, Nancy Wilps 41; Net, Pat Reiger 28; Play of the day, Glenda Howell 20.



Other winners: Long putt No. 7, Glenda Howell; No. 13 long putt, Linda Demlow; No. 18 closest to the pin, Nancy Schmid.