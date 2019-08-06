OSU Extension – Wayne County 4-H staff have worked together with mobile app developer Grandstand Apps to create and publish the first ever Wayne County 4-H Mobile App. The app is now available for download through both the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play App Store for Android devices.



The Wayne County 4-H App features the Wayne County 4-H Calendar of Events, a News section with links to all of our 4-H Email Updates, newsletters and video updates. There is information about 4-H camps, teen opportunities such as Junior Fair Board, Food and Fashion Board, Junior Leaders and Camp Counselors. The app includes a photo booth where users can swipe between different photo filters to take selfies or photos of others and share them with 4-H graphics overlayed.



The app also includes information that will be helpful to families and youth participating in this year’s Wayne County Fair including a fair schedule that lists out all of the livestock shows, entertainment and special events happening each day of the fair.



There is also a map of the fairgrounds, link to the Junior Fair Book and information about the livestock shows and auctions. Every year the Junior Fair Office prints out show and sale programs that list out the order of classes and animals to be shown/sold. Now with the app, as the Junior Fair Office finalizes and publishes the show programs — 4-H staff will update the app and users will be able to view these documents on their personal devices in the app. This will be a great feature for people who might not be able to be on-site at the show/sale arena when the hard copies of the programs are delivered. It also will be helpful for exhibitors who are back in the barns prepping their animals to be able to pull up these documents on their phones. And livestock buyers will be able to view these documents from their home or business prior to coming to the fairgrounds, which will be great for helping them plan out their time at the fair.



The app also will contain links to other important documents and resources available from the Wayne County OSU Extension Office website. There is information about how to join 4-H, a directory of 4-H clubs for getting in contact with the club’s organizational adviser, a contact us section in which users can just push a button to place a call to the Extension Office or send a message to 4-H staff.



The 4-H staff plan to continue adding more features and resources to the app this year before the fair and will continually update the app going forward. To download and start using the app — simply go to your Apple or Google Play App Store on your device and search for "Wayne County 4-H" and then download and install it on your device.



Doug Foxx is an OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.