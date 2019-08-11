I’ve heard if you spend enough time with your pet or your husband, you start to acquire some of their looks or mannerisms. Being the mother and wife of a family who likes to use more cups and plates than necessary, I spend a lot of time with my dishwasher. I may not look like it, but I sure do feel like it and live like it.



Initially I decided that we were twinsies because, like my life, I’m always rearranging my dishwasher to fit in one more thing. I confess with pride I will spend two minutes moving glasses around to fit in one bowl I could have washed in 30 seconds. It’s a fun challenge for me. Apparently I like to do the same thing with my life.



Volunteer for another organization? Sure, I can squeeze that in, I’ll just stay up a little later. Take an online course? I’ll just get up a little earlier. Work more? Help more? Yes, yes, yes. I’ll just rearrange things. Do we really need to eat food in a clean house every night? Nope.



After asking around to friends, they thought their lives were like a dishwasher, too. And each comment they made, I nodded in agreement. Maybe we’re all a little like that handy appliance that sits next to the sink, and maybe you can find a little bit of yourself in one of their thoughts:



A dishwasher is always busy. Even if you think you’ve got everything organized and complete, give it a few hours. Chances are its rest was minimal and it’ll be back at it again. During the holidays? Busier than ever.



A dishwasher just cleans up other people’s messes. As a mom, I’ve often said my two biggest jobs are fixing and cleaning, which are essentially the same thing — just trying to get things back to a state of decency and satisfaction. It’s a constant cycle … kind of like wash, rinse, dry, empty, refill.



A dishwasher looks bright and shiny on the outside, but inside there’s a chance there’s sticky bits left over, a melted plastic lid, or maybe spotless dishes in there at any given moment. We all have bad days, don’t we? That doesn’t mean we are less thankful for the clean dishes that come out of there. We should probably remember that when spending time with other human dishwashers.



I can only hope my true friends realize I’m a dishwasher for them, too. Reliable and ready to help when things get messy. Sure, sometimes I get a little heated, but I want them to know I’m conveniently located when they need me. I may just have to rearrange a few things … but I’m good at that.