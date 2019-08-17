• Mason Jar Magic — Sept. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Main Library, Adult Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Turn your old mason jars and other glass jars into fun and inexpensive gifts for the holidays (or any occasion). Registration for ages 13 and up required: 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.



• STEM Challenges – Boat Building — Sept. 10, 2:30-3:30p.m., Creston Branch Library, 116 S. Main St. Construct boats and see which boat can hold the most cargo while staying afloat. Can your boat survive the crazy waves? Registration for ages 7-12required: 330-804-4732, wcpl.info/events.



• Crafting with Julie: Paper Sunflower — Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m., Main Library, Adult Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Art teacher Julie Fisher will show how to make a paper sunflower using construction paper, pipe cleaners, glue and markers. Registration is required: 330.262.0916, wcpl.info/events.



• Lodi Hospital 2019 Health Screening, Sept. 12, 10-11:30 a.m., Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio Ave.



Blood pressure and glucose screening is free. A two-hour fast is required for the glucose screening. Cholesterol screening costs $15 and a 10-12 hour fast is required. Cash or check made out to Lodi Hospital. Information: 330-925-2761, wcpl.info/events.



• Play Town — Sept. 13, 9:45-11:45 a.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Join Play Town, a new interactive experience for children ages 3-6 and their caregivers. Children will use their creativity while developing imagination, dexterity, cognition and social skills as they work together to investigate new ideas through play. Information: 330-262-0916, wcpl.info/events.