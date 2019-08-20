WOOSTER — Forty-nine Wayne County 4-H projects were selected to advance to the Ohio State Fair; 84 4-H projects were judged and received an outstanding score, in clothing, food and nutrition, still project, and small animal judging on July 11and 15 at the Fisher Auditorium on the OARDC Campus. Then on Tuesday, July 16, the projects were exhibited at the annual State Fair Awards program and Fashion Revue at Fisher Auditorium.

Each member presented their completed project and was judged on their knowledge, skills and experiences they learned throughout the project. Getting the chance to go to the State Fair is not always an easy road. Many of the members prepared their 4-H projects for months just to have a chance to go to the Ohio State Fair.

At the State Fair, here are participants from all 88 counties across the state. Only 20 percent of the 4-H members at the State Judging receive a State Outstanding Ribbon, and only one 4-H member in the state receives the Clock Trophy per category. This is the top award in each project category.

Selected to represent Wayne County at various Ohio State Fair activities were:

Clothing Day – Wednesday, July 31: Jenna Zimmerly, Wayne County Hoof & Hide, Terrific Tops; Sadie Hinkle, Springville Cowpokes, Clothing for Middle School; Lily Lehman, Smithie Wiz Kids, Creative Costumes; Kaylee Bauman, Milton Shamrocks, Sundresses and Jumpers; Owen Grossniklaus, Wayne County Cousins, Shopping Savvy Junior; Halle Miller, Canaan Country Cousins, Shopping Savvy Senior; Kelsee Saal, Milton Country Clovers, Sew for Others Junior; Libby Grossniklaus, Wayne County Cousins, Sew for Others Senior; Ariana Henico, Milton Shamrocks, Sew Fun Junior; Lydia Smith, Country Acres, Sew Fun Senior; Kailynn Keister, Apple Creek Wide- A-Wake, Loungewear; Aubrey Csapo, Milton Shamrocks, em*bel*ish; Hannah Watson, Wayne County Trailblazers, Clothes for High School and College; Bethany George, Wayne County Trailblazers, Designed by Me; Kelsee Saal, Milton Country Clovers, Ready, Set, Sew Active!

Companion Animal Day – Friday, July 26: Jason Swartzentruber, Dalton-Kidron Big 4, Cat 2 (Age 8-12); Kylie Harbert, Apple Creek Wide Awake, Pocket Pets; Alexis Long, Wayne County Hoof & Hide, Cavies (Age 8-12); Desiree Smith, Shear Genius, Cavies (Age13-18).

Creative Arts Day I – Thursday, July 25: Zachary George, Wayne County Trailblazers, Get Started in Art Junior; Taylor Swartzentruber, Dalton-Kidron Big 4, Scrapbooking Junior.

Creative Arts Day II – Tuesday, July 30: Joy Acker, Wayne County Trailblazers, Cake Decorating, Beginner, Junior; Remi Mays, Valley College, Cake Decorating, Intermediate, Junior; Lisa Weiler, Milton Country Clovers, Cake Decorating, Advanced, Junior.

Engineering Excitement Day – Saturday, July 27: Zach George, Wayne County Trailblazers, Investigating Electricity; Ben Melkey, Dalton-Kidron Big 4, Entering Electronics.

Food and Nutrition Activity – Aug. 1: Addison Liston, Milton Shamrocks, Let’s Bake Quick Breads; Kayla Lawson, Dalton Equestrians & More, Star Spangled Foods; Megan Tenney, Dalton-Kidron Big 4, Sports Nutrition Ready, Set, Go! Junior; Lillianna Plessinger, Wayne County Trailblazers, Sports Nutrition Ready, Set, Go! Senior; Evanna Carson, Springville Country Club, Snack Attack!; Bethany Gasser, Milton Shamrocks, Let’s Start Cooking; Ruthie Finney, Wayne County Hoof & Hide, Take a Break for Breakfast.

Health Day – Wednesday, July 24: Kylie Harbert, Apple Creek Wide-A-Wake, Your Thoughts Matter – Senior.

Home Decorating & Design Day – July 25: Jenna Zimmerly, Wayne County Hoof & Hide, Makeover My Space – Junior.

Natural Resources Day I – Friday, Aug. 2: Elizabeth Gilson, Wayne County Shooting Sports Club, Shooting Sports – Rifle Senior; Luke Greer, Dalton-Kidron Big 4, Shooting Sports – Shotgun Senior.

Natural Resources Day II – Saturday, Aug. 3: Asa Troutman, Springville Country Club, Beekeeping, Junior; Luke Walenciak, Smithie Whiz Kids, Insect Adventures; Bethany George, Wayne County Trailblazers, Explore the Outdoors; Annette Hemming, Valley College, Grow Your Own Vegetables.

Photography Day – Saturday, July 27: Desiree Smith, Shear Genius, Focus on Photography Level 1; Grace Greer, Dalton-Kidron Big 4, Controlling the Image Level 2.

4-H Quilt Day – Wednesday, July 24: Morgan Wiles, Buckeye Bunch, You Can Quilt.

Self-Determined Project Day – Sunday, Aug. 4: Thomas Gress, Clinton Lads & Lassies, Self Determined Project, Senior.

STEM Day (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) – Saturday, July 27: Ande Lynn Copeland, Baughman Guys & Gals, From Airedales to Zebras (Vet Science 1); Riley Shockey, Congress 4-H Power, All Systems Go! (Vet Science 2); Garrett Stamp, Baughman Guys & Gals, Rockets Away.

Welding Day – Friday, July 26: Alayna Perman, County Line Clovers, Welding.

Outstanding Exhibitor Awards

Alayna Perman, Alexis Henry, Alexia Long, Ande Copeland, Anette Hemming, Aubrey Hemming, Anna Puster, Asa Troutman, Ben Melkey, Bethany George, Cameron Carr, Charlie Tenny, Cody Workinger, Desiree Smith, Elizabeth Gilson, Garrett Stamp, Grace Greer, Halle Miller, Isabella Buckingham, Jason Swartzentruber, Kendal VanDriest, Kylie Harbert, Lance Larrison, Logan Swartzentruber, Lucas Frary, Luke Greer, Luke Walenciak, Lydia Smith, Malachi Smith, Paige Marthey, Riley Shockey, Thomas Gress, Ty Clark, Victoria Baker, Zachary George, Addison Liston, Ariana Henico, Mallory Johnson, Kaylee Bauman, Ava Murphy, Molly Watson, Jenna Zimmerly, Kailynn Keister, Joy Acker, Brianna Jentes, Elise Buckingham, Remi Mays, Lisa Weiler, Wyatt Bowman, Taylor Swartzentruber, Morgan Wiles, Kelsee Saal, Libby Grossniklaus, Sadie Hinkle, Maddi Shamp, Lily Lehman, Laurel Sidle, Bethany Gasser, Lydia Marthey, Evanna Carson, Ruthie Finney, Hannah Watson, Bethany George, Aubrey Csapo, Owen Grossniklaus, Kayla Lawson, Megan Tenney, Lillianna Plessinger.

Construction Awards

Lily Lehman, Smithie Whiz Kids; Ariana Henico, Milton Shamrocks; Mallory Johnson, Country Strong; Olivia Suttle, Basically Bovine; Reilly Grossjean, Springville Cowpokes; Ava Murphy, Molly Watson, Wayne County Trailblazers; Ashley Ragusa, Wayne County Trailblazers; Kailynn Keister, Apple Creek Wide Awake; Morgan Wiles, Buckeye Bunch; Sadie Hinkle, Springville Cowpokes.

Special Awards

Harbage Family Clothing Award nominee – Aubrey Csapo.

Ohio 4-H Fashion Revue Award nominee – Hannah Watson.

Master Clothing Educator of Ohio Award nominees – Junior, Kelsee Saal; Senior, Halle Miller.

State Fashion Board Nominee – Aubrey Csapo.

Gingher Shears Award (for Outstanding Construction) – Junior, Morgan Wiles; Senior, Lily Lehman.

Rising Star nominee – Kailynn Keister.

Judges for project judging included: Dr. Stephanie Bailey, Terry Beck, Frank Becker, Ken Becker, Scott Becker, Janet Emery, Matt Emler, Erin Friday, Pearl Gasser, Daphne Hedgecock, Terri Heffelfinger, Donna Heller, Peggy Hibbs, Beth Jones, Jane McGrew, Beth Murphy, Mike Schenk, Toby Stillwagner, Shannon Stutzman, Bonnie Temple, Christina Walton, Dave Wengerd.