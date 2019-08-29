Thursday

Aug 29, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Alliance

Steed Family Properties Llc from Westview Propertiesltd, 312 W Broadway St., $9,000.

Steed Family Properties Llc from Westview Propertiesltd, 1654 S Seneca Ave., $10,000.

Steed Family Properties Llc from Westview Propertiesllc, 1424 S Linden Ave., $16,000.

Steed Family Properties Llc from Westview Properties Llc, 260 W Harrison St., $22,000.

Eshelman Jacquelyn Trustee from Crestview Ventures Llc, Crestview Ave., $27,000.

Dietrich Enterprises Llc from Westview Propertiesltd, 1747 S Seneca Ave., $29,500.

Rohrer, Samantha J from Pucci, Francis J, 2082 Blenheim Ave., $118,900.

Lexington Township

Mtglq Investors L P from Gonzalez, Lee E, 14401 Sturbridge Road NE, $67,000.

Courtwright, Steven R from Hoover Norma J, 12366 Beeson St. NE, $83,600.

Garra Robert C Jr David from Nicely Donald L Angela S, 11520 Webb Ave. NE, $106,000.

Richardson Michael A from United States Bargin Hunters Llc, 1430 Lambert St., $144,400.

Gorgonzola, Susan from Lambdin, Marcus W, 10795 Julie St. NE, $148,000.

Louisville

Nvr In A Virginia Corporation Dby Ryan Homes from Djs Family Properties Ltd, Thewes Cir, $20,000.

Nimishillen Township

Kistler, Holly A Kistler, Larry E from Allman Dennis M Debra C, 5250 Columbus Road NE, $165,000.

Paris Township

Tad Rentals Llc from Betler, Dorothy C Raymond B, 121 N Market St., $45,000.

Palmer, Kathrine A from Casler, Keith Casler, Michelle, 2752 Robertsville Ave. SE, $79,000.

Becerril, Juan C from Weaver Scott R, 4053 Whitacre Ave. SE, $90,000.