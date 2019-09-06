In my Scripture study for today, I was reading about an 8-year old. He was the third of three kings, grandfather, father and son, who followed very different paths. They also led the people over which they ruled down very different paths; two to the path to death, the other to life. It is found in 2Kings chapter 22 and 23.



Josiah was the good king. His father, Amon, was only king for a short stint, but he continued the implementation of evil as did his father, Manasseh. Josiah somehow found his way in spite, of his upbringing. He was only 8 when his father died and he became king. Imagine an 8-year-old ruling an entire country. Imagine that same 8-year-old eventually breaking free from generational patterns of wrongdoing and evil.



Josiah was the fortuitous victim of a serendipitous event that I believe can only be attributed to the grace of God. It would seem that Josiah already had good intentions when he ordered the then high priest Hilkiah to restore the neglected temple. During this "house cleaning," there was an unfathomable find. Hilkiah found the Torah scroll; also known as the Law or the Pentateuch. It is kind of like cleaning your basement, attic or garage in preparation for a yard sale and finding a treasure that you didn’t even know existed. I experienced this yesterday. I was cleaning my shed and organizing my yard tools when I found some tools I forgot I even had.



Image finding the Word of God, that you didn’t know existed. When Hilkiah brought the scroll to King Josiah, he read it to the king. As a result, Josiah repented, even tore his clothing, when he realized all that his ancestors had neglected. As a result, he had evil places torn down and stopped idolatrous practices in the land.



The LORD showed favor to Josiah. However, it was a parenthesis in time, between the evil his father and grandfather had instituted, and the evil his sons would continue after Josiah’s death. Josiah had actually put-off the judgement of God, which came in the form of a foreign take over and subsequent exile to Babylonian, after his death.



This story makes me think of how neglectful we can be with God’s word. If you did a thorough house cleaning today would you possibly find a Bible you didn’t even know existed? Most of us probably have multiple Bibles in our home. If you are like me, you often read it on your computer or phone. Hilkiah found in effect the only Bible in existence.



My personal persuasion is that we live in a day that many Christians may well read the Bible, but only read the parts that they like. Let me challenge you to read the whole thing, even the uncomfortable parts, because it is all the Word of God.



God’s Word can break generational patterns from your past. It can save you from going down a destructive road. It can positively affect others you have influence over. And it can certainly make you as wise as an eight-year-old king.



Bob Buford is a pastor at large.