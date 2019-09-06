Prayer breakfast is Sept. 14



A men’s prayer breakfast will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 a.m. at the Olivesburg United Methodist Church, 4748 Ohio 545. The event will feature guest speaker Luke Kelly. Men of all ages are welcome for breakfast and fellowship.



Lighthouse Friends resumes



Christ Community Evangelical Free Church’s Lighthouse Friends resumes. The Wednesday evening programs resume on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:45-8 p.m. and go throughout the school year. The programs include Lighthouse Friends for four years of age through sixth grade, 2:42 Youth Group for 7th-12th grade, and Lighthouse Cafe for adults.



African children’s choir to perform



The Sanyuka African Children's Choir from Uganda will be at Maple Grove Church of the Brethren (960 Orange Township Road 964, Ashland) on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 10:20 a.m.



The public is welcome to hear this group of children sing and worship the Lord in their own style. Admission is free.



Sunday Drive to give concert at Trinity Baptist



Sunday Drive is coming to Ashland. This trio is known for their family harmony, warm, smooth voices and humor. They are coming for a musical event on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Trinity Baptist Church, 891 Ohio 511 North, Ashland.



Jeff Treece, Misty Treece and Dusty Treece make up this award-winning trio. Their God-given talent has garnered them numerous awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year and many others. They have been honored to receive over 20 Entertainer and Vocal Group of the Year awards combined with multiple No. 1 songs. They have had the privilege to perform at prestigious venues such as The Grand Ole Opry, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City and The National Quartet Convention. They have shared the stage with The Oak Ridge Boys, The Gaithers, Big Daddy Weave, David Crowder Band, The McKameys and many more.



This concert will begin at 10:30 a.m. To acquire additional information regarding this musical event, call Trinity at 419-281-5398 or go to www.TrinityAshland.com.