It’s that time of year again when the fairgrounds are buzzing with activity. As a person who has grown up in the 4-H program, I look forward to the fair each year as a time to not only reconnect with friends but a time to see all the great projects Wayne County youth have worked hard on all year. When you are walking the fairgrounds this year try to remember all the projects in the 4-H booth and FFA buildings represent young people expanding on their skills and talents. Photography, nutrition, wood working, clothing construction and many additional topics are studied and displayed for us to enjoy. Plan to stop by the OSU Extension booth for some hands-on activities and to learn more about what Extension offers in our community as part of the College of Food Ag and Environmental Science.



This year we are blessed to have the brand new Event Center completed and open for our enjoyment. There’s plenty of seating for watching one of the two show rings; check out the www.waynecountyfairohio.com website for the current show times and places. When you see a member of the senior fair board in a red shirt during the week of the fair, be sure to thank them for all the extra hours spent in planning and executing this year’s fair.



The number of volunteers who stand behind each member is to be commended. Parents, advisers and other family members join together to "Make the Best Better" as the 4-H motto goes. If you get to watch the livestock shows, you will see all the time and effort that has been put forth through the year. Learning life skills of responsibility, accountability, dedication and hard work are character traits that speak volumes during future job interviews. I’ve heard employers say "I look to see if the applicant has FFA or 4-H experience, or was raised on a farm" indicating these skills are sought after in a work environment. The theme "4-H grows here" or "I got my start in 4-H" speaks for itself when previous members return to reminisce about their previous activities. Many of them will say, ‘I wouldn’t be where I am today without my 4-H or FFA background.’ In our booth this year we have several individuals who have shared their journey, please take time to read them. I’m sure there are many more who could have shared similar stories.



Don’t forget to come by the Grange Rotunda (the only round building on the fairgrounds) to see the antiques display and the demonstrations that will be given through Thursday. The full schedule for the Grange Rotunda is available on our website at https://wayne.osu.edu/news/free-programs-your-enjoyment-grange-rotunda. We are fortunate to have a full listing of many new speakers and I hope you’ll find something that interests you. If you have ideas for programs for next year, please let Sara or me know as we are working in the Rotunda. I know the week will pass very quickly, but I hope you and your family can enjoy another great year at the Wayne County Fair!



— Melinda Hill is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.