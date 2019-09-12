Daily Record 5 Best Bets Sept. 12 through Sept.19







THE WOOSTER ARTS & MUSIC FEST: Art, music, food and activities for the kids — all right in downtown Wooster. The event formerly known as the Wooster Arts Jazz Fest has rebranded, with twice the number of artists, a wider variety of music, more demonstrations and the addition of a beer and wine area featuring local labels. Fun — and for not one, but five, good causes — Main Street Wooster, Wooster Rotary Club, Wayne Center for the Arts, the Wooster City Schools and the Boys & Girls Club of Wooster. From noon-8 p.m. More information at www.wayneartscenter.org.



"MOMO: THE MISSOURI MONSTER": The latest feature from Ohio-based production company Small Town Monsters and director Seth Breedlove will get its premiere at the Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N. Sept. 13 at 7:30. "MOMO," a hybrid documentary-narrative horror movie that explores an infamous Bigfoot and UFO outbreak that occurred in the early 1970s, will play for an Ohio audience for the first time, with many of the stars and crew in attendance. Portions of the movie were shot in Stark, Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties, including the film’s climactic confrontation with the monster at the Zoar Wetlands. Tickets are $7 general admission at cantonpalacetheatre.ticketforce.com and at the door.



AN ARTFUL EVENT — SENSORY FRIENDLY: Sept. 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. For individuals with sensory sensitivities and their families or care providers, the evening will feature docent-led tours in modified galleries, a hands-on craft and snacks. Free, though RSVPs are suggested. Contact education and outreach manager Stephanie Toole at sltoole@massillonmuseum.org or call 330-833-4061.



The 4i3 BAND AT MUDDY'S: Sept. 14 from 8-11 p.m. Covering everyone from Jimmy Buffet to Modern English and The Cure, the popular three-member ensemble will entertain the downtown crowd at Muddy's, 335 E. Liberty St. www.4i3band.com.



ASHLAND COUNTY FAIR: If you haven't yet had your fill of county fair food, shows and entertainment, head over to Ashland County, where the annual event opens Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 21. Fairgrounds are located at 2042 Claremont Ave. For more information, including a full schedule of events, go to www.ashlandcountyfair.com.