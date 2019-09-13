Loudonville Lions kicked off their fall season Sept. 10 with a regular dinner meeting. President Jeff Frankford thanked Scott and Mike Baldner and Doc Simmons for painting the building and Walt Miller for repainting the logo on front of the building.



Guest speaker was Steve Waltman from the State Fire Marshal's office, who is part of the Safety Educator and Fire Prevention Bureau. When there are high profile fires or fatal fires, he has to talk with the victims. He helps train firefighters. The fire marshal's office is paid from insurance premiums. Most people in fires are not killed by flames but from the smoke. Everybody needs to have a plan how to get out of the house and where to meet. He told how to use fire extinguishers and how to contain fires by closing doors. He took questions, and said he is willing to speak to any group that asks him. President Jeff presented him with a Lions mug.



Lions are gearing up for their biggest project of the year, their annual food tent at the Loudonvlle Street Fair on Oct. 1 thru 5. The committee will meet immediately after the next board meeting on Sept. 17. President Jeff is sending letters to potential business and organizational helpers.



Scholarship committee chairman Pat Pearl said they awarded four $1,000 scholarships.



Leo Adviser Jeff Frankford said at their first meeting of the school year 35 students attended. Others wanted to attend but couldn't due to school activities so will have a final count later.



Lion Dave Hunter was presented a silver centennial membership pin for bringing in a new member during the Lions centennial.



Secretary Ron Lutz read notice of Zone 7 meeting Sept. 23 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ashland. Also read invitation to the charter night dinner for the new Galion United Lions club. Reported he has a signup sheet and parking tickets for members helping sell funnel cakes at Malabar Heritage Days on Sept. 28-29.



Members approved hole patching, sealing and striping of the club parking lot which should be done within the week.



The club approved feeding the football team on Oct. 17 for approximately 60 people. Discussed doing this also for other athletic teams in the high school.



The next fish fry is Friday, Sept. 20.



The next Lions meeting will be Sept. 24 with the Rotary Club members attending. First vice district governor Kerry Parker will be a guest, and the program will feature "The Many Faces of Old Glory."