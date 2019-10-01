Friday Aft Session



Average score after nine rounds was 36 when Friday Afternoon Bridge played Sept. 6. Pairs above average were: 44, Gloria Scott, Gwen Gerber; 39.50, Amanda Roller, Gale Metsker; 37.50, Roger Buchholz, Gary Miller; 36.50, Jim Black, David Schmidt; 36.50, Kay Wagner, Judi Mitten.



Wooster Women’s Golf



Guest Day was held on Aug. 1 at the LC Boles Golf Course for the Wooster Women’s Golf Association Tuesday Morning League. The scramble had several winners for different events. The winners for the Scramble with the lowest score were: Rae Knapic, Judy Whims and Imogene Demkee. Winner for Play of the Day was Betty Aylsworth, who guessed the correct number of "broken" tees in a jar. Longest drive in Fairway on hole No. 3 was Kim Ramsier. Longest Putt on hole No. 9 was Jackie Zoe and shortest drive in the fairway on No. 2 was Patty McFadden.



Theme of the Guest Day was "South of the Border." Committee chairwomen for decorations, food buffet, golf activity and finance planner were: Diana Keltz, Ann King, Patty McFadden, Susan Fickle and Dayna Smith.



Friday Morning Session



Average score after nine rounds of play Sept. 13 was 54. Pairs above average were: 64.50, Judi Mitten, Pete Bowen; 62.50, Kay Wagner, Nina Yarnell; 59.50, Jim Black, David Schmidt; 57.50, Linda Wendling, Tom Wendling; 55.50, Kathy Slosman, Becky Jewell.



Early American Glass Club



September’s Early American Glass Club meeting was held at West View Healthy Living. Pauline Smucker won the raffle prize, a ruffled, swirled, blown vase.



Hostess was Kathy Martin; her program for the day was Summer Finds. Each member shared a new piece of glass, mentioning where they found it, who made it, etc. Several pieces were unidentified, though members enjoyed hearing of them and holding them. One member brought door knobs from a 117-year-old home, as well as a small poinsettia.



Members answered roll call by sharing when they last enjoyed a popsicle.



Next meeting will be Oct. 8 at the home of Theda Zimmerman.



Wednesday Afternoon Pairs Bridge



Average score after eight rounds of play Sept. 18 was 72. Pairs above average were: North-South — 92, Roger Buchholz, Gary Miller; 75, Kay Wagner, Gwen Gerber; 75, David Schmidt, Sandra Schmidt; 74, Terry Fearn, Larry Swaney; 74, Pete Bowen, Ann Baumgartner; East-West — 89.14, Jim Gesler, Richard Trogdon; 85.71, Mat VanSickle, Jim Fasnacht; 79.43, Richard Mills, Steve Griffin; 77.14, Don Westfall, Gloria Scott.



TOPS OH 1573



On Sept. 18, TOPS OH 1573 opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and TOPS pledges. Irene Alexander was best weekly loser. She said to stay active. Lana Rush was best weekly KOPS. Alexander is still ahead in the Baseball Contest.



For program, Alexander passed out papers on Portion Control. There were Food Exchange Cards and a chart with the TOPS recommended Food Exchange System. On the back of each food group card was the amount of carbohydrates, protein, fat and calories. There were also charts for the five levels of calories. All information came from the TOPS website.



Friday Morning Session



On Sept. 20, average score was 54 after nine rounds of bridge. Pairs above average were: 68.63, Roger Buchholz, Gary Miller; 64, David Schmidt, Jim Black; 61.31, Richard Mills, Lynne Mills; 57.38, Nina Yarnell, Denny Lehman; 57.38, Gloria Scott, Gwen Gerber; 55.69, Tom Wendling, Linda Wendling.



Moreland Garden Therapy



Moreland Garden Club held its September Garden Therapy program with 26 residents at the Wayne County Care Center. An apple theme was used for the program. Residents thoroughly enjoyed making an apple wall hanging. Homemade apple crisp topped with vanilla ice cream was served for refreshments.



Assisting residents with the evening’’s program were: Pat Rodgers, Nancy Marthey, Michele Oliver, Jackie Lewis, Kim Ramiser, Rebecca Miller, Valerie Huffman and Paula Huffman.



Wooster Emblem Club



Wooster Emblem Club met at Wooster Elks Lodge, with President Keri Merickel presiding.



Americanism reading was by Gaylena Carly. Americanism activities in July and August were coupon clipping, with 13,000 coupons sent to overseas military bases. Three members presented an Ohio flag along with two flagpoles and stands to the Wayne County Juvenile Court; 10 members attended the return of the Wayne-Holmes Honor Trip bus in Shreve to welcome home returning veterans, including club member Durbin Hartel. Durbin and eight other veterans were sponsored on the trip by Wooster Emblem Club and the Ohio State Association of Emblem Clubs. Flags were presented to the Chamber of Commerce Small Businesses of The Year, Tignor’s Hometown Hardware and M.W. Robinson, in observance of Labor Day.



Baskets of fruit and baked goods were delivered to the local Fire Departments and Police Station on 9/11, Patriot Day. Members assisted with taking the flags off of the veteran's graves in Wooster Cemetery Sept. 21.



Correspondence included Call to the first State Meeting of the OSAEC at Upper Sandusky on Oct. 5/6, thank you notes from two overseas military bases for coupons sent to help military families, and thank you notes from all the club’s scholarship recipients: Katie Himes, Maizy Joye, Landin Noland, Sidney Rhodes and Celia Topovski. Thank notes also were received from Pat Gerber for cards and calls following her fall and from Flo Oldaker, PSP, for hosting the 2019 State Convention.



Community Service Chairman Barb Flickinger reported the club was assisting with lunch at the Salvation Army one day a month and members are visiting area nursing homes to play cards with residents.



Pat Gerber read "An Addicts Diary" for Drug Awareness, the Literacy Committee asked for donations of books, puzzles, coloring books, crayons and educational toys for the new OneEighty facility for abused women and children with the club approving an additional $100 to help provide these materials.It was noted the Edgewood students like the bookmarks provided and there will be a workshop at the Elks to make more.



Ways & Means reported on the successful card party Aug. 14 and thanked all for their help. A Swiss steak dinner was scheduled for Sept. 18.



Ten members and spouses planned to attend the Supreme Convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico Sept. 2-6. Club donated $100 to be presented by President Keri during the Scholarship march at the President’s Breakfast.



Junior Past President Dottie Roberts was presented her Past Presidents pin as she was unable to attend the installation. She was escorted to the altar to sign the Bible.



Jelly City Seniors



Orrville Jelly City Seniors met Sept. 16 at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Marshallville. Ellen Douglas welcomed all ad explained the church’s motto. She told about the kits that members prepared with school supplies and also personal health kits.



Members voted a $100 donation to LifeCare Hospice. September door prize was won by Shirley Petrey.



Next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Orrville VFW, 430 W. Market St.



The Wilds trip has been cancelled. Upcoming trips include: Oct. 24, visit Warther Museum, show at Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek, to see "A Simple Sanctuary" (includes dinner, cost $85) bus leaves at 9 a.m. Nov. 9, 7:30 show at Lion’s Lincoln Theater in Massillon, "A Night in Memphis"; bus leaves at 4:30 p.m., dinner at Canal Grille on your own; cost is $55. Dec. 12, Oglebay Park Lights (lunch at Melman Cafeteria, visit to mansion, museum, zoo and dinner at Wilson Lodge with step-on guide), cost $85, bus leaves at 8:30 a.m.



All trips leve from Save-A-Lot parking lot. For further information, call Pat Carpenter, 330-855-3491.



On Dec. 16, there will be Christmas Dinner at noon in Aultman Orrville Hospital Community Room, cost $10.50.