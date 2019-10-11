The Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to present "Golden Spade" awards to the following companies. These awards are given to those companies who are new to the community, under new ownership, have expanded or remodeled their facility and/or have added to their employee base in the Alliance area. The Chamber of Commerce appreciates the confidence in our community shown by these businesses. If any business has inadvertently been omitted, please accept the Chamber’s apology and call the office so the records can be corrected.



Alliance City Schools



Alliance YMCA of Central Stark County



Arby’s



A-Town Burgers & Brews



Aultman Alliance Community Hospital



Black Sales Liquidation



Comprehensive Behavioral Health



Associates, Inc.



Comprehensive Behavioral Health



Conrad’s Tire Express



Cricket Wireless



Data Com Technologies



Domino’s Pizza



Funtimes Fun Park



Green Ladder Roofing



HD Werks



Hibachi Express



Hot Head Burrito



Humble Donuts Co.



Jupiter Studios



Majestic Trailer & Hitch



Mosaic Missional Movement



NovaCare Rehabilitation



Phoenix Rising Behavioral Health & Recovery



Pocket Change



Purple Olive



Stark Federal Credit Union



Storage Building & Mulch Sales



Taco Bell



Trail Star



University of Mount Union



42 Stitches