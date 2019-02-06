Akron police responded to two shootings Tuesday night.

In the first incident, officers responded at Ericsson Avenue and South Arlington Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found a 23-year-old man who said he was shot in the right arm while sitting in his car.

He was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and was in stable condition. Police reported the man’s vehicle, a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero, was also struck three times by bullets.

In the second incident, officers stopped a 34-year-old Akron woman who appeared to be in distress in the 800 block of Princeton Street around 8:30 p.m.

She told police she was shot in the right shoulder. Police reported the woman appeared to have a graze wound and was treated at the scene by emergency medical responders.

The woman said she was driving near Manchester Road and Kenmore Boulevard between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. when two unknown suspects fired shots at her vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Journey.

Police reported the back window was shot out, and she was struck in the shoulder. The woman drove over to Princeton Street, where officers stopped her.

The victims in both incidents were unable to describe the suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.