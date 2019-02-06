ALLIANCE — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police accused her of making threats against Northside Intermediate School on Facebook.

Alicia Rennette Gooden, 30, who is listed as homeless, was charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony.

Gooden’s post alleged that her daughter is being bullied and that neither Alliance City School District nor the girl’s teachers are doing anything to help.

She allegedly posted threats against the district from her personal page. She listed her location on the social media platform as “at Northside Elementary School.” Alliance City Schools Superintendent Jeffery Talbert said Gooden never made it to Northside. Police arrested her in the 2300 block of South Linden Avenue on a warrant.

Police quoted from her post in their report: “So please share this if somebody is friends with alliance City school” and “Girl I’m walking I’m going to get on the bus and get as close as I can and I’m walking I’m blowing down that (expletive) school they (expletive) with the wrong one now”.

The report went on to list more threats.

The police affidavit said that once school officials became aware of Gooden’s post, the school was placed on lockdown. But Talbert said officials instituted the “Shelter in Place,” which occurs when there has been a threat made outside the building and things appear fine in the building.

To ensure student safety, the district increased police presence in the building. In addition to the district’s two resource officers, another Alliance police officer was stationed inside Northside and another was on the street.

“About 12 noon, we lifted the Shelter in Place to allow (parents and staff) into the building,” Talbert said. “The students were never in any danger. The safety and security of our students is our top priority.”

Alliance Police got help with the incident.

“I would like to thank both the Alliance and the Canton police departments for their assistant in resolving this issue,” Talbert said. “Their quick response, along with the added security, allowed us to continue with the school day while keeping our students safe.”

Gooden was transported to Alliance Community Hospital to be cleared for jail, after she advised that her wrist hurt from being handcuffed.

Gooden detailed on Facebook what she said was problems her daughter was having at Northside. All posts are shown as they’re published on Facebook.

"This is my first born she is smart funny and very kind she will do EVERYTHING to make any one happy she is VERY respectful she is the first one to step up and help and my baby girl and I have spoke up and out! But alliance city schools have failed my baby in the worst way possible ... You think you have seen a mad mom I’m coming to raise hell”

Gooden is scheduled to be arraigned via video at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Alliance Municipal Court. She’s being held in the Stark County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or surety bond. She had been scheduled to serve a 10-day jail sentence starting Friday on a criminal damaging conviction. She also has cases pending for drugs and child endangering.