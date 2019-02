Baker Mayfield is the latest athlete taking an ice bath for comedian Kevin Hart's online series "Cold As Balls."

For the series, Hart interviews sports figures as they sit in (separate) tubs of icy water in a locker room set.

Mayfield is pretty low-key and deadpan in the segment as Hart does his usual high-energy schtick, but Mayfield does land a couple of good zingers.

Warning: Most of the curse words are bleeped out, but not all.