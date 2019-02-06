CANTON — Neighbors on Ninth Street NW could hear whimpering for about a week, even before temperatures plummeted into the single digits.

On Monday afternoon, they finally found its source.

Ginger, a 5-year-old terrier-mix, had been trapped on the roof of a vacant house in the 1100 block of Ninth St. NW for nearly a week before a neighbor spotted her.

Rick Eyler, a van driver for the Stark County Humane Society, received an email from the neighbor about 4:30 p.m. Monday and went to investigate. Firefighters were called just minutes later.

The house was vacant. The back door had been kicked in and “glass was everywhere,” he said.

Investigators believe the small dog wandered into the house and made her way up to the second floor before crawling out an attic window onto the roof but was unable to crawl back inside.

“The neighbors said they kept hearing crying for about a week, since before that big storm hit,” Eyler said, “but they didn’t know where it was coming from.”

National Weather Service records show the temperature plunged to single digits shortly before 2 a.m. last Wednesday, dropping as low as 4 degrees below zero around noon that day. Wind chills were below zero from Tuesday afternoon to Friday morning.

City firefighters went onto the roof and pulled the dog back into the house through the attic window. A firefighter carried her to Eyler’s van, and he drove her to the Humane Society to be checked by a veterinarian.

The dog appeared to be fine but cautious as Eyler coaxed her with a treat in the Humane Society lobby Tuesday morning.

“When I got her in the van, she ate a lot of food,” he said. “She was hungry.”

Jackie Godbey, executive director of the Humane Society, passed a device over the dog’s body and quickly learned that a microchip had been installed.

“She’s one of ours,” Godbey proclaimed.

A few minutes later, Humane Society employees learned that the dog is 5 years old, her name is Ginger, she was spayed in August at the Humane Society and she had been adopted by a northwest Canton resident in October.

The employees were trying to reach the owner Tuesday morning. Godbey said Ginger would be taken care of and again be put up for adoption.

Reach Lori at 330-580-8309 or lori.steineck@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @lsteineckREP