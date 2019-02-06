CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Cuyahoga Falls ice rink is closed for the rest of the season because of mechanical issues, the city announced Wednesday.

Kelli Crawford-Smith, director of the city's Neighborhood Excellence, Communications and Community Outreach Department, said the ice rink's chiller broke Tuesday.

Crawford-Smith said the ice rink was only scheduled to be open for about another week, through Presidents Day. There wasn't enough time for repairs to be done before the ice rink closed for the season, so for it to stay open, the city would have needed to rent a chiller at a cost of about $20,000.

“We just couldn't justify that kind of cost for just a few days," Crawford-Smith said.

Crawford-Smith said the work will be done in time for the ice rink to open for the next season, which usually starts the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Rock the Rink event, which initially was scheduled for Jan. 20 but was rescheduled to this Friday because of a winter storm, is also canceled for this year and will not be rescheduled.

