Four school districts in Summit County are seeking levies on the May primary ballot.

Nordonia Hills and Tallmadge are asking voters to approve additional levies that were rejected in November, while Green and Twinsburg are requesting renewal levies.

The filing deadline for issues and primary candidates in Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Green, Lakemore, Tallmadge and Twinsburg was Wednesday. Other communities have deadlines in June and August.

Nordonia Hills Superintendent Joe Clark said the district's financial needs have been on full display over the winter because of all the snow and rain.

"Every one of our buildings has buckets collecting waterfalls coming through our roofs," he said. "We are not making things up. Our facilities are not in good condition. This is definitely needed for our kids to come to a safe environment."

The district is seeking an additional 6.98-mill continuing operating levy for current expenses that would raise more than $7 million a year. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $41 more a month.

Nordonia Hills has no permanent improvement levy, and it needs additional money for maintenance and capital projects, Clark said. The district hasn't renovated its buildings since 2001, he said, and roofs and boilers are approaching the end of their lifespans.

Last November's vote was close, with only 52 percent opposed. "We saw that as a good sign for us having solid support" this time around, he said.

Nordonia Hills made a conscious decision during the last campaign not to threaten cuts. This time, though, the district is promising to cut busing and lay off 8 percent of the staff.

"People really understand that we aren't joking," Clark said.

In Tallmadge, voters last fall shot down the same five-year, 7.4-mill levy that will appear on the May ballot, with nearly 55 percent of November voters rejecting the levy. The levy would raise $3.1 million a year, with the money going toward current expenses, and would cost the owner of a $100,00 home an extra $259 a year.

According to information provided by the school district, the levy is needed after the district lost $2.5 million in state revenue annually after the state began phasing out the tangible personal property tax, a tax levied on businesses, in 2004. The school district won't receive any of that tax revenue in 2019.

Tallmadge's last new operating levy passed in 2009, and according to the district, if it hadn't lost the funding from the tangible personal property tax, a levy wouldn't need to be on the ballot this year.

If the levy's not approved, the district has said it will find itself with a budget shortfall of $936,378 by fiscal year 2020 and cuts will be made to staff and programming.

Meanwhile, Green is seeking renewal of a five-year, 5.21-mill emergency levy that would raise $4.1 million a year, and Twinsburg is seeking renewal of a 10-year, 4.4-mill emergency levy that would raise $4 million a year.

Green

The Green mayor and law director races are crowded.

Four candidates have filed for mayor, including incumbent Gerard Neugebauer. The others are: Green school board member Mark Herdlick, Ward 4 Councilman Matthew Shaughnessy and Kristy Doering.

The city election is nonpartisan. The top two vote-getters in the primary will move on to the general election.

Six candidates are seeking the part-time law director's position — the first time the job will go before voters instead of being appointed by the mayor. They are Lisa Dean, Robert Duffrin, John Greven, Rhonda Kotnik, Stephen J. Pruneski and Daniel M. Walpole. But it's not spelled out in the city charter whether there will be a primary or whether all the candidates for the new position will compete in the general election.

Filing for council at-large (three positions open): Richard Brandenburg, James Carr, Clark Anthony DeVitis, Stephen Dyer, David France, Justin Leonti, Justin Speight, Desmond Wertheimer.

Barberton

Filing for municipal court judge: David E. Fish (D), Jill Flagg Lanzinger (R).

Cuyahoga Falls

Filing for council at-large (one position open): Tim Gorbach (D), Russ Iona (R). Ward 1: Mark Pallante (R), Drew C. Reilly (D). Ward 2: Susan Anne Spinner (D), Michael B. Washington (R). Ward 3: Meika Marie Penta (D), Cecilia Robart (R). Ward 4: Mary F. Nichols-Rhodes (D), Kellie Patterson (R). Ward 5: Mike Brillhart (D), Nate Leaver (R). Ward 6: Gary DeRemer (D), Adam Miller (R). Ward 7: Meri Stemple (R), Jerry James (D). Ward 8: Frank Stams (D), Susan L. Truby (R).

Hudson

Voters will get to voice their opinion on added downtown development.

City leaders want to know how the public feels about its "Downtown Phase Two" project. The public vote won't be binding; the Architectural and Historic Board of Review and City Council still hold the final say.

Lakemore

Mayor Rick Justice has decided not to run again after two terms of leading the village.

"After eight years of this, I think I served my time," he said, adding that he will focus on his excavating company and rental properties.

Richard Cole, a Democrat and council member, and Republican Tracy Douglas filed as candidates.

Voters will also decide on a gas aggregation plan.

Filing for the council (two positions open): Anne Snyder (D).

Mogadore

Mogadore is again asking to raise the income tax from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent. Voters rejected the increase in November. The increase would raise about $350,000 a year.

Mayor Mike Rick said the community needs additional revenue after losing about $170,000 a year. The village hasn't had an increase in income tax since 2009.

Springfield Township

Five-year, 1.25-mill additional levy funding the operation of the Springfield Township Police Department.

Stow

Filing for municipal court judge: John E. Chapman, Tania Teresia Nemer.

Tallmadge

Filing for mayor: David G. Kline (D). Finance director: Mollie Gilbride (D). Law director: Megan E. Raber (D). Council Ward 1: Craig B. Sisak (D). Ward 2: Jeffrey S. Rettberg (D), Rebecca Stalnaker Allman (no party listed; filed by Feb. 6 filing deadline for Nov. 5 general election). Ward 3: Jonathon D. Bollas (R), Mary E. Tricaso (D). Ward 4: Carol Siciliano-Kilway (D).

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com. Emily Mills can be reached at 330-996-3334 and emills@thebeaconjournal.com.