Lessons from Virginia

How ironic that a 35-year-old picture of a Democratic politician in blackface could unite those on the left and the gang from ‘‘Fox & Friends.’’ Our friends on the right could hardly stop salivating at the prospect of disgrace to fall on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and the entire Democratic establishment, as he battles to explain either a very bad choice made by a much younger man or latent racism that had somehow slipped below the surface since the photo was taken. The racism is beyond defending, of course, but the hypocrisy of some who would condemn it is even more evident.

Where was the right wing when it came to condemning the actions of the neo-Nazis and Klan sympathizers in Charlottesville as an innocent bystander was struck down and killed by one of their supporters in 2017? It was ingenious of that crowd that they parroted President Trump’s line about ‘‘very fine people on both sides’’ to defend what happened there.

What this latest incident could spark, if those on the right are really sincere about condemning racism, is an honest admission that the time is long past for still celebrating a state holiday in Virginia in honor of two generals who led the fight to overthrow the United States government in the 1860s, and preserve slavery in the process. This latest incident concerning Northam could also spark a demand that statues and other such memorabilia celebrating the Confederacy be removed once and for all.

We can dream that perhaps this incident, of one man in blackface, has removed the scales from the eyes of some, and perhaps has shown them the injustice and humiliation that have resulted from centuries of subverting the rights and dignity of black Americans.

Ken Johnson, Akron

Speaking of mean

Regarding the Jan. 20 letter “Happy to be liberal,” the writer concluded that all conservatives are mean. I am sure there are conservatives who are mean and some who are not mean, as well as mean and not-so-mean liberals. To stereotype any group as always being something negative is mean in itself.

My experience with some people who consider themselves as extremely liberal is that they paint themselves as compassionate, all loving and all inclusive — until you disagree with them or have opposite outlooks on issues. Then they can become beyond mean: hateful, vicious and even violent.

The liberal Madonna has stated that she dreams of blowing up the White House. The liberal Kathy Griffin held up a fake severed head of the president. The liberal Robert De Niro said he wants to punch the president in the face. The liberal Cher ridiculed Sarah Sanders for her appearance. And the liberal congresswoman Rashida Tlaib referred to the president as that mother****er. Not nice.

The liberal extremists try to squash free speech by not allowing conservative speakers on campus and disrupting and drowning out speakers at conservative rallies. It is not conservatives who destroy and loot businesses, burn cars and attack police officers. And it is the extreme liberal who protests the execution of a convicted killer while celebrating laws allowing late-term abortions. There is plenty of meanness to go around.

William Connor, Tallmadge

Super boring TV

National anthem by Gladys Knight. Absolutely wonderful.

Un-exciting game won by New England Patriots. Yawn.

Halftime show. Bigger yawn.

Commercials. Biggest yawn.

I missed ‘‘60 Minutes’’ for this?

Steve Godar, New Franklin