A Dublin woman fatally injured in a sled-riding accident while with her grandchildren will be laid to rest Friday.



Janet Ann Barr, 64, of Dublin, died on Saturday at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, according to the Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell. Barr is the mother-in-law of Craig Krenzel, quarterback of the 2002 National Championship football team at Ohio State University.



Jerome Township Fire Department paramedics along with Union County sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:56 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 10000 block of Jerome Road outside of Dublin, said Chief Deputy Tom Morgan of the sheriff’s office. Krenzel, his wife and four children reside there, Union County auditor’s records show.



The initial report to Union County 911 operators was that a woman in her 60s had fallen and hit her head, Morgan said. She was taken to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, he said.



Barr died after a sled-riding accident that occurred when she was with her grandchildren, according to information from the family contained in an obituary from the Rutherford Funeral Home. It was not clear whether the accident occurred on the Krenzel property or nearby, but the paramedics took Barr from the Krenzel residence.



A graduate of the Ohio State University College of Pharmacy, Barr had a long career as a pharmacist before retiring in 2013.



Her survivors include her husband, Joe; daughters, Jennifer Dean and Beth Krenzel; and five grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at the Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, 450 W. Olentangy St., from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Powell. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.



