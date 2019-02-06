Woman helped by celebrity



gets book, media deal

An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian West has a book deal, along with deals for film and television rights.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday that Alice Marie Johnson's "After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom" comes out May 21. Kardashian West contributed a foreword to what Harper is calling an "honest, faith-driven memoir" and a "deep look into the systemic issue of mass incarceration." Film, television and "life rights" were sold to Endeavor Content and One Community.

"I feel humbled that the telling of my story gives hope and my years of pain were not in vain," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson, 63, served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offenses before President Donald Trump commuted her sentence last year. Kardashian West personally lobbied him in the Oval Office, a meeting that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner helped arrange.

Last December, Trump signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts. On Tuesday night, Johnson was among those invited to sit with first lady Melania Trump and Trump family members at the State of the Union address.

Lawrence is engaged

to art gallery director

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

Her publicist confirmed Wednesday the 28-year-old Academy Award winner's engagement, but did not provide additional details.

People magazine reported in June that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.

Lawrence has finished filming her fourth installment of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," which is expected in theaters in June.

'Y&R' to honor



late actor St. John



"The Young and the Restless" will broadcast a special tribute to Kristoff St. John during Friday's show.

The actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies' man Neil Winters for 27 years, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 52. The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

The last "Young and the Restless" episode featuring St. John aired Wednesday on CBS.