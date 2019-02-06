RAVENNA — Two inmates scheduled for trial next month for felony sex crimes were involved in an incident in the jail on Sunday, according to a report filed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn M. Wendling, 37, allegedly threw a cup of urine onto Roger Tooley, 43, of Rootstown, according to a court filing. He was charged with harassment by an inmate, a fifth-degree felony.

Wendling was indicted last year on charges he raped three women in Portage and Mahoning counties in the summer of 2018. Tooley was indicted last year on felony charges for allegedly breaking into women’s apartments in Kent in November and fondling women while they slept.

Wendling’s September indictment lists 14 felony charges, including first-degree felony counts of rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery, second-degree felony counts of attempted rape and felonious assault and two fourth-degree felony counts of disrupting public services.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said DNA tests link Wendling to a rape in Mahoning County and two on the Berlin Lake Trail in Portage County. Wendling was arrested Sept. 7 in Mahoning County, close to where authorities say he was accused of raping a 30-year-old woman on Sept. 4 in Poland Township Park.

Tooley allegedly entered two University Townhomes apartments near Kent State University in November and sexually assaulted women inside. He has been charged with second-degree felony counts of burglary, third-degree felony counts of attempted burglary, fourth-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition, and third-degree misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition.

Wendling’s trial is scheduled for March 1. Tooley’s trial is set for March 19.

