RAVENNA — A man is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Ravenna Township on Sunday.

Ravenna police have charged Timothy D. Dillon Jr., 19, of 3263 Birchview Drive, Ravenna Township, with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

The complaint filed by police in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna says that Dillon had a “purpose to: engage in sexual activity.”

Police Capt. Dave Rarrick said the department had collected “a lot” of evidence as well as interviewed multiple people, including the suspect. He declined further comment on the ongoing investigation.