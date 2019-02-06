TALLMADGE — The Tallmadge Lutheran Church Chancel Choir has been invited to join a mass choir of 275 choristers from around the country to perform “Sing Christmas” Nov. 14-17 on the Carnegie Hall stage.

“We are so thrilled to have our people represent the Tallmadge community with this kind of opportunity,” Director Bryon Black II said.

Distinguished Concerts International New York had formed most of the choir but needed another group, Black said. They saw a video on the Tallmadge Lutheran Church website showing the choir performing McDonald’s “Mercy Tree” on Easter last year.

DCINY is a professional concert series that produces large, grand-scale concerts on stages such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Black said. They often involve a large mass-choir of singers who have auditioned or been selected from around the world, performing with a big name in classical or modern music.

Black said 18 of the choir’s singers/members will go on the trip to New York, along with a few guests who will be able to see rehearsals and the concert.

“We are excited for this new, unique opportunity to share the gospel of Christ as we join a body of other singers and the leading musical professionals,” he said.

Black has been director of music since June 2015 and has a master’s degree in music choral directing from Kent State University. He works at KSU as an adjunct professor in the choral department.

The choir will begin rehearsing the music in August and will perform the “Sing Christmas” cantata at Tallmadge Lutheran Church in December.

The group at Carnegie Hall will be made up of different denominations, but the music is based on traditional beliefs they can rally behind as singers and faith believers, Black said.

“It truly is a humbling thought,” choir member Kevin Mowers said of the invitation. “I do not consider myself a talented musician in any way, but to have the opportunity to perform in the same hall as some of the world’s greatest is something that I am excited to do. I am absolutely thrilled for this opportunity and so excited for the members of the choir that will be traveling to New York. This group has worked so hard over the years and to have that work showcased in such a manner is an honor.”

Plans for raising funds for the trip are under way with a GoFundMe account https://www.gofundme.com/send-the-tlc-choir-to-carnegie-hall and voice recital at the Tallmadge church in March, Black said. Anyone interested in donating for the trip can also send a check to Tallmadge Lutheran Church, 759 East Ave., Tallmadge 44278 with attn: Choir DCINY.