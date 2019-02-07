An Akron man is accused of stamping pills containing fentanyl and other drugs to look like the painkiller Percocet.

Donyea Nelson, 42, was indicted on nine charges that include possession of die used to manufacture a counterfeit substance, possession of equipment to manufacture a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“This case is a stark reminder that people who buy drugs on the street have no idea what they are putting into their body,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement. “This defendant was pressing pills to look like Percocet but his home was filled with deadly fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and other drugs. I am confident this arrest saved lives.”

Akron police and Summit County health officials pointed to this case in January as an example of why people should be wary of drugs they buy on the streets. Counterfeit drugs have killed people across the country in recent years.

In Nelson’s case, investigators became aware in December of several packages sent from China to 1305 Bellows St. in Akron with parts to press pills. They searched a package in January and found die pieces designed to print the trade name and mark of Percocet.

Undercover investigators delivered the package the next day. Nelson accepted and signed for the package, which was addressed to Nelsohn Donnier, prosecutors said.

Police entered the home and found numerous powders, capsules, and items consistent with a pill press operation, as well as a .45-caliber Blackhawk pistol. The drugs were found to include fentanyl, methamphetamine and butyrylfentanyl.

Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protections and the Akron Police Department investigated the case.