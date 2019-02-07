The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning highway motorists that Interstate 76-77 westbound at Princeton Street in Akron is reduced to one lane through 4 p.m. Friday for emergency pavement repairs.

Motorists should expect travel delays and try to avoid the area, the state agency said.

Princeton Street is located just west of South Main Street.

Interstate 76-77 in Akron is now down to one lane in both directions. ODOT has reduced the eastbound direction to one lane under the East Avenue bridge to make repairs to the span. That reduction will remain in place until mid-March, the agency has said.