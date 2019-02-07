KENT — After more than 80 years of being owned by the same family, Kent Floral is in new hands.

New owner Linda Boardman said she finalized the purchase of the shop at 1109 S. Water St. from Karen Mullenix and her brother Mark Trimble on Feb. 1.

“I can see the potential of that building,” Boardman said. “I love that there are two greenhouses. … I think it’s a great opportunity that came along at the right time.”

An open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Boardman, who also owns Dietz Florist on Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls, said she’s attracted to the “vibe and energy” of Kent’s bustling, growing downtown area.

Mullenix said the shop was established in 1938 by Paul and Blanche Trimble.

“They were our grandparents,” she said. “Gene and Evelyn Trimble were our parents.”

She and Mark were ready to pass the business on, and with no family interested in taking over, they said Boardman is about as close to family as they could get.

"We wanted to make sure it continued to be a family type business that we were glad to have owned,” said Mullenix, adding she and Trimble were deliberate about finding a buyer in whom they have confidence.

As long as they can, Mullenix said she and Mark plan to help Boardman.

“We have a lot of ties in the community; it’s made it a simple transition,” she said. “We’re pretty confident we can be a contributor, too, because of the knowledge we have in Kent.”

This week, Boardman, with help from Mullenix, has been working to spruce up the shop with a fresh coat of paint.

Boardman has 24 years of florist experience, including at Dietz Florist in Cuyahoga Falls, which she said she bought from the original owner 19 years ago, but she said Mullenix and Trimble’s help will be invaluable.

“The people here are so nice,” she said. “It’s a nice family run business. I feel like they’ve been here forever, and they know the community.”

She said she wants to open and become comfortable in the new space before seriously considering additional changes at the Kent Florist shop, but she does have some ideas for the future.

“We’d like to do workshops in here and have classes,” she said, adding a coffee shop within the store may be in the works down the road. “I just think the space could accommodate it. Who wouldn’t want to come in on a cold January morning, grab a cup of coffee and do a little work?”

Until that happens, Boardman said she plans to leverage her ability to buy more flowers at a time.

“I can buy in quantity from Holland and get really cool flowers off the Dutch market,” she said, adding that having two shops would enable her to keep her stock fresh. “We make sure we’re turning them over regularly. You can trust that if you buy something out of the cooler that’s already arranged, it’s going to last.”

The Kent Florist will offer a Valentine’s Day deal in which those who buy their Valentine’s Day flowers between Feb. 11 and 13 get a gift certificate for a dozen roses any time throughout the year.

Hours at the shop will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact the shop at 330-571-4115 or visit acornandevergreen.com.