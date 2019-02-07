Old Halloween photo of

Behar stirs controversy

Joy Behar and ABC were silent Thursday after an old photo resurfaced of "The View" co-host using makeup to darken her skin for a Halloween costume, the latest flashpoint in a series of blackface scandals making national headlines.

The 76-year-old didn't mention the clip on Thursday's show, one day after an editor for the entertainment website The Wrap tweeted the three-year-old segment of Behar discussing a resurgence of curly hair.

During the 2016 segment, Behar displayed a 1970s-era photo of herself at a Halloween party when she was 29. She says that the hair was her own and that she had dressed as a "beautiful African woman."

Co-host Raven-Symone asked whether she had on tanning lotion. Behar, an outspoken liberal, said she wore makeup "that was a little bit darker than my skin."

Messages seeking comment were not returned from Behar's agent and the ABC program.

Cosby not receiving

visits from family

A spokesman for Bill Cosby said his wife and children haven't visited him in a Pennsylvania prison because the actor doesn't want them "in that environment."

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Cosby also fears the visits would become a circus. Camille Cosby made only brief appearances at his two criminal trials, while their daughters stayed away.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence for a 2004 sexual assault.

Wyatt said the 81-year-old actor considers himself "a political prisoner," much like heroes Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. Cosby insists the encounter was consensual.

Last week, Cosby was moved to a general population unit after spending about four months in special housing as he acclimated to SCI-Phoenix in suburban Philadelphia.

Woody Allen sues

Amazon over deal

Filmmaker Woody Allen is suing Amazon for at least $68 million, saying that the company ended a four-picture movie deal last year after old accusations against him resurfaced in the press.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says that Amazon knew about a "25-year-old" allegation before signing with Allen in 2017, but still used it as an excuse to back out of the deal.

"There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises," the lawsuit says.

Allen's daughter, Dylan Farrow, has said that Allen molested her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old, which the filmmaker has repeatedly denied. The allegations were made public in 1992, and Farrow wrote about them in 2014, and then appeared in a TV interview early last year for the first time.

The lawsuit, which doesn't mention Farrow by name, says Amazon ended the deal with Allen in June 2018.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.