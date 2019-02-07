AKRON

I-76 traffic narrowed



to one lane both ways



The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning highway motorists that Interstate 76-77 westbound at Princeton Street in Akron is reduced to one lane through 4 p.m. Friday for emergency pavement repairs.

Motorists should expect travel delays and try to avoid the area, the state agency said.

Princeton Street is located just west of South Main Street.

Interstate 76-77 in Akron is now down to one lane in both directions. ODOT has reduced the eastbound direction to one lane under the East Avenue bridge to make repairs to the span. That reduction will remain in place until mid-March, the agency has said.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Benefit for candidate

in city council race

A fundraiser to elect Akron City Council candidate Jack Hefner will be held 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the United Steelworkers Local 2 union hall at 501 Kelly Ave.

Suggested donations are $50, $75 and $100. Checks can be made to Committee to Elect Jack Hefner. RSVP with Zach Moneypenny at zdmoneypenny@gmail.com or 330-329-2184.

REGION

Honorees named for 2019

Harold K. Stubbs awards

The 29th annual Harold K. Stubbs Community Awards Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn, 3180 W. Market St.

Sponsored by St. Paul AME Church of Akron with student scholarships provided by Kent State University, community members and students who embody the ideals of the late Judge Harold K. Stubbs will be recognized.

2019 honorees are:

Education — Kent State President Beverly Warren and Akron Children's Museum Executive Director Traci J. Buckner.

Social Services — Susan B. Sigmon, senior vice president of Long Term Services & Support at Direction Home of Akron/Canton, and Donald Christian, president and CEO of Akron UMADAOP.

Government — Akron Municipal Judge Jon Oldham.

Religion — The Rev. Vincent E. Peterson of Providence Baptist Church and the Rev. De’Juan Kelker II of Burning Bush Church.

Law — Akron Municipal Court Chief Administrator Montrella S. Jackson and Brennan, Manna & Diamond President Jack T. Diamond.

Business — Frances L. Ellison, owner/operator of LaRue’s House of Beauty.

Medicine — Dr. Garry L. Thrasher, medical director of Summit County ADM Crisis Center.

Social Action — Darryl Brake, executive director of Summit County Community Partnership.

Tickets start at $50. For reservations or more information, email hksawardsbanquet@yahoo.com or call 330-867-4976 or 330-671-9089.

STOW

Free self-defense class

for women to be Tuesday

A free self-defense class for women will be offered Tuesday in Stow.

The course will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stow-Munroe Falls High School, 3227 Graham Road. Attendees should enter through the doors to the left of the office.

Participants will learn verbal techniques, kicks and slaps, how to get free from a chokehold and more.

The class is sponsored by Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and University of Akron Police Lt. Chad Cunningham.

For more information, contact Jennifer Watson at 330-643-2702 or jennifer.watson2@jfs.ohio.gov.

PIKE COUNTY

County needs help paying

for trials in family massacre

Ohio's attorney general thinks the state should cover the majority of the costs for prosecuting four suspects charged in the slayings of eight people.

While the trials are at least a year away, officials in rural Pike County estimate they'll spend well over $1 million on the cases involving the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.

State Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday that he doesn't want the costs to cripple the small county, which has an annual budget of $10 million.

He feels the state should pick up all of the costs, outside of the salaries for those handling the case. But Ohio legislators will need to approve that spending.

Authorities in November arrested a husband and wife and their two adult sons on charges that include aggravated murder. All four have pleaded not guilty. County Prosecutor Rob Junk said Thursday that all four will be tried separately.