TALLMADGE — Police say they are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the eye with a BB in Northeast Avenue’s 300 block during the early afternoon last Sunday.

“We’re not sure who shot him at this point, but as I understand it, he’s not in really good shape,” Police Chief Ron Williams said Wednesday. “They’re concerned he’ll lose his eyesight.”

According to a police report, a Tallmadge man, the boy’s guardian, reported he received a frantic phone call from the boy telling him that he needed to go to an emergency room. The man said he picked up the boy at a Northeast Avenue residence, but it was only after they arrived at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls that the boy said he had been hit in the eye with a BB.

The boy was later taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where the BB was located behind the boy’s eye. Medical staff said the boy may not regain vision in the eye and the man said the boy would be undergoing additional testing at the Cleveland Clinic.

Williams said police have a couple of suspects “possibly involved in doing this.”

“At this point, we can’t say if it was intentional, an accident, or what,” Williams said. “The young man in question, what I was told today, is likely to lose his eyesight in the one eye.”

