JACKSON TWP. — Growth in its end markets and the performance of recently acquired businesses helped Timken Co. post higher profits in 2018, and top executives expect the trend to continue this year.

In its earnings announcement issued Thursday, Timken said it expects revenue to increase by 8 to 10 percent this year compared with 2018, and that should lead to record earnings per share.

A strong fourth quarter "capped what was an excellent year for Timken," Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer, told stock analysts during a conference call Thursday morning.

The company ended 2018 with net income of $302.8 million, or $3.86 per share, a 48.9 percent jump compared with a 2017 profit of $203.4 million, or $2.58 per share. Net sales for 2018 topped $3.58 billion, a 19.2 percent gain compared with just over $3 billion in sales the previous year.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, Timken reported a profit of $60 million, 77 cents per share, which doubled the profit of $29.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in 2017. Sales for the quarter were $910.1 million, a 16.9 percent gain compared with $778 million the previous year.

In the news release announcing earnings results, Kyle said the company has focused on "winning customers with innovative problem solving and industry-leading customer service." The strategy delivered market growth across multiple sectors, he said.

The release also noted Timken's purchase of Cone Drive and Rollon during 2018, which expanded its power transmission portfolio, and the completion of the acquisition of ABC Bearings in India. The three acquisitions expanded Timken's global presence in China, Europe and India.

Cone Drive advanced the company's position in precision gear drives, and Rollon introduced engineered linear motion products. Both businesses help Timken move into attractive markets, such as solar energy, logistics and packaging, and automation, the release stated.

Kyle and Phil Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer, told analysts that businesses Timken purchased last year and in 2017 have strengthened the company's portfolio and improved the mix of products it can offer. Cone Drive and Rollon both brought technology that could result in new products, Kyle told analysts.

"It's positive all the way around at this point," Fracassa said.

Timken is optimistic the majority of its business will see gains this year. The general industrial, industrial distribution and wind energy segments show the most promise. The company expects to see growth in the United States and China in the aerospace, heavy industries, industrial services, off-highway and rail markets.

During the coming year, Timken expects net sales in its process industries segment to increase 13 percent to 15 percent, with recently acquired businesses accounting for about half of that gain. Mobile industries should see a 4 to 6 percent gain, with the rail, off-highway and aerospace sections leading the way.

"We are confident that our strategy and track record of strong execution will enable us to continue to drive profitable growth and create shareholder value in 2019 and beyond," Kyle said in the release.

Additionally, Timken increased its quarterly dividend to 28 cents per share in May, paid its 386th consecutive quarterly dividend in December and announced its next dividend will be paid March 4 to shareholders of record Feb. 20.

Timken repurchased nearly 2.3 million shares of stock during the year. Between dividends and share repurchases, the company said it returned $184 million to shareholders in 2018.

The stock market reacted by pushing the price of Timken shares lower Thursday. The stock opened down and lost value through the day, closing at $42.02, for a drop of $1.48.