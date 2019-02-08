ALLIANCE — A scheduled drill ended up causing confusion Thursday at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Alliance police dispatchers received a call from hospital personnel reporting an active shooter and responded immediately with every available patrol officer and detective, Capt. John Jenkins said.

“I believe we were there in three minutes and inside the building with rifles, before learning that it was only a drill,” he said. “It was a misconnection somewhere at the hospital, because apparently we were never notified, and the person who called us also wasn’t aware it was a drill.”

Jenkins said the department didn’t have enough time to mobilize the department’s Special Response Team.

In response to chatter on social media, the hospital posted an announcement on its Facebook page: “This morning, as part of our annual NECO regional drill, a code silver was inadvertently called. The Alliance Police Department responded immediately and determined that there was no actual threat to the hospital. Kudos to the APD for their quick response and expertise in diffusing the situation. Safety remained a top priority, and at no time were any patients, visitors or staff in harm’s way.”

Hospital spokeswoman Jessica Bloss said even the staff thought the event was a real-life scenario after the Code Silver — which means active shooter — was issued.

“Everyone responded quickly. It was a great example of how great the city response is,” Bloss said.

Jenkins said: “Overall, it was probably a good drill for us, but it would have been nice to have a heads up that it was a drill.”