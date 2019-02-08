COVENTRY TWP. — A 61-year-old Akron man died Friday after being pinned between two semi-trailers, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened on private property on Killian Road just before 6 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

It happened when a 31-year-old man was moving his semi-trailer back on its axles and didn't see the 61-year-old, who has not yet been publicly identified, or the other semi-trailer behind him, the sheriff's office said.

The Coventry Fire Department tried to resuscitate the 61-year-old man after he was pinned, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.